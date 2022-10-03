Representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join a record 1,800 exhibiting companies from 55 countries, and more than 90,000 fruit and vegetable professionals in Madrid

Organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair is the meeting place for the global fruit and vegetable industry

The event takes place from 4 – 6 October at the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre and will occupy eight halls

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Madrid will once again become the capital of the world fruit and vegetable industry with the 14th edition of Fruit Attraction, the sector's most significant international event, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, which starts tomorrow, 4 October.

This year’s edition is set to break all previous attendance records with the participation of 1,800 exhibiting companies from 55 countries and more than 90,000 professionals from 130 countries expected to attend.

With more than 58,000 square metres of exhibition space being utilised across eight halls of the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre, denoting a 38% increase in occupancy year-on-year while exceeding pre-pandemic figures seen in 2019. This growth is also the result of new companies, which account for more than 19% of total participation.

María José Sánchez, Director of Fruit Attraction, said: “These highly positive figures demonstrate the fruit and vegetable sector's growing interest in participating in the sector's largest business centre, as well as its support for promoting Fruit Attraction as a fundamental lever for internationalisation and a meeting point for all professionals along the entire supply chain.”

One of the main objectives of Fruit Attraction is to provide a platform for international expansion and promotion. In this sense, IFEMA MADRID, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and ICEX, is once again making a significant investment in the International Guest Programme, which will attract 700 buyers from 70 countries, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers to Madrid, bringing a unique dynamism to the fair's operations.

This programme is joined by the ‘Guest Importing Country’, featuring the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Canada, to open markets and promote trade relations with these markets, backed by a complete programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.

A total of 55 countries will be represented by exhibiting companies this year, confirming Fruit Attraction as the key trade event for production, marketing and distribution worldwide, with attendance from the Mena region, Europe, and the U.S.

Fresh Produce is the most in-demand area on the show floor, followed by the Auxiliary Industry. Fresh Food Logistics, the platform for logistics, transport and management of the cold chain for fresh food, has been added to the show offering.

Following much success, Fruit Attraction will showcase transformation solutions through innovation, sustainability and digitalisation with show verticals including Smart Agro, Biotech Attraction and Ecorganic Market, the entire space for the marketing and export of organic products. Strawberries will be the star of the Fresh & Star area.

Meanwhile, The Innovation Hub will feature nearly 50 products dedicated to innovation and business innovations in the sector. In this area, the show will host the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become fundamental for supporting the entrepreneurial commitment of the sector with its usual categories: Fresh Produce, F&V Industry, and Sustainability and Commitment Actions.

Fruit Attraction will also host the Knowledge Centre, covering a range of sessions from thought leaders within the market.

Fruit Attraction will also be the setting for other events, such as the 3rd Fresh Food Logistics Summit, the Biofruit Congress and Biotech Attraction 2022: Biotechnology and innovation for the future agriculture, and the 6th Grape Attraction Congress, among others.

The Factoria Chef section represents the gastronomic space within Fruit Attraction and will include attractive demonstrations and cooking shows.

Fruit Attraction 2022 will again have the backing of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food at the opening ceremony, which will be presided over by Minister Luis Planas.

