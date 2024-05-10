The British Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Belinda Lewis, expressed optimism about the potential signing of commercial contracts between Tasdeer and Kuwaiti companies during a recent visit from a delegation representing the British Consulate in Jerusalem and a UK-funded export team, reports Al- Rai daily. Hosted by the British and Palestinian embassies in Kuwait, the delegation aimed to explore opportunities for exporting high-quality Palestinian goods and services to Kuwait.

Describing the visit as “extremely valuable,” the British envoy extended a warm welcome to the members of the British consular delegation. She emphasized Kuwait’s keen interest in high-quality Palestinian products, particularly in sectors such as food, textiles, stone, and marble. The UK-funded export team is diligently addressing logistics, customs requirements, and other practical aspects to enhance export efficiency. Highlighting the collaborative effort between the British and Palestinian embassies to support the Palestinian economy, Ambassador Lewis expressed hope for the swift signing of commercial contracts between Palestinian exporters and Kuwaiti companies.

During their visit to Kuwait, the delegation engaged in productive meetings with various governmental and private entities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Discussions also involved private companies specializing in logistics, food and beverage, stone and marble, and communications. Each meeting conveyed a warm reception to the visiting delegation and demonstrated support for the proposed export campaign. The “Export” program, funded by the United Kingdom government, collaborates with Palestinian authorities and private companies in Gaza and the West Bank to facilitate the export of high-quality Palestinian goods and services to foreign markets. This initiative involves partnerships with the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Finance and Customs, and various private Palestinian enterprises.

