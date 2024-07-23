ISLAMABAD-- Pakistan and Kuwait on Monday agreed for further promoting friendly and bilateral trade relations between the two countries by moving forward in a more integrated manner, besides enhancing business to business and government cooperation.

This came during a meeting between Pakistanآ’s Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan and Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdul Rehman J. Al-Mutiari, held in Islamabad on Monday, according to a press release by the ministry.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further promote friendly and bilateral trade relations between the two countries by moving forward in a more integrated manner, it said.

The minister discussed various proposals regarding the promotion of trade activities from Kuwait and expressed his willingness to cooperate for various projects on the basis of "Business to Business" and "Government to Government".

The minister added that he wants progress for investment from Kuwait to Pakistan for which substantial results can be obtained, especially from the private sector.

The Kuwaiti ambassador to Pakistan assured the minister that his Government will provide all possible support in the strengthening of Pakistan's economy and projects of mutual cooperation.

He added that relations with Pakistan are more important for Kuwait and in the coming days they will bring all the bilateral agreements to completion, adding that he is keen to further strengthen the brotherly relations with Pakistan.

In the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were discussed between the Federal Minister and the Ambassador of Kuwait.

