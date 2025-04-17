KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) emphasized on Tuesday the importance of enhancing cargo transport operations with Kazakhstan, particularly in the livestock sector, due to its vital role in securing new sources and strengthening food security.

This came in a press statement issued by the Chamber following a meeting with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtaliu, and his accompanying delegation at the KCCI headquarters. The meeting was also attended by the Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait, Azamat Berdybay.

The Chamber praised Kazakhstan's notable economic growth and development, noting that the country is rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, minerals, livestock, and agricultural products.

It also expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation with its Kazakh counterpart by renewing the joint cooperation agreement, welcoming economic delegations, and organizing bilateral meetings between the business sectors of both countries.

The statement quoted Minister Nurtaliu as saying that the visit reflects the shared commitment of the two friendly nations to deepen their economic ties. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant commercial potential, citing its strategic geographic location as a vital link between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Russia, and China.

Nurtaliu noted that 85 percent of goods transported from East Asia to Africa and Europe pass through Kazakhstan. He added that the country offers an investor-friendly environment with laws and incentives aligned with international standards, including tax exemptions, affordable land, and well-developed infrastructure.

He also mentioned the Kazakh government's efforts to improve the business climate, particularly by digitizing 95 percent of government services. He invited Kuwaiti businesses to explore investment opportunities in various sectors such as tourism, agricultural and food processing, the digital economy, telecommunications, and information systems—especially since Kuwaiti citizens are exempt from entry visa requirements.

