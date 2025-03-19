Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan narrowed 47.0 percent from a year earlier to JPY 44.1 billion (USD 275 million) in February, down for the first time in two months, due to weak exports, government data showed on Wednesday.

However, Kuwait remained in black ink with Japan for 17 years and one month, as exports still outpaced imports in value, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Overall Kuwaiti exports to Japan fell 31.0 percent year-on-year to JPY 70.1 billion (USD 447 million) for the first decline in two months. Imports from Japan surged 41.5 percent to JPY 26.0 billion (USD 162 million), up for the third month in a row.

Middle East's trade surplus with Japan shrank 19.9 percent to JPY 644.9 billion (USD 4.3 billion) last month, with Japan-bound exports from the region falling 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 93.2 percent of the region's total exports to Japan, slid 12.1 percent. The region's overall imports from Japan jumped 21.4 percent on demand for automobiles and steel.

The world's third-biggest economy logged a global trade surplus of JPY 584.5 billion (USD 3.9 billion) in February, returning to the black for the first time in two months.

Exports gained 11.4 percent from the year before, buoyed by sales of vehicles, chip-making equipment and electronic semiconductor parts.

Imports edged down 0.7 percent chiefly due to lower bills for crude oil, coal and non-ferrous metal. China remained Japan's biggest trade partner, followed by the US. The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).