The second edition of the Under 30 El Gouna will be held from January 11-14, 2024.

More than 1,000 participants will gather in El Gouna along the Red Sea coastline in Egypt to celebrate the Forbes Under 30 community.

The ground-breaking event will showcase influential speakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across the Middle East and the wider world.

El Gouna, Egypt: Plans are underway for Forbes Middle East's second Under 30 Summit in El Gouna. The summit is set to take place from January 11-14, 2024, at the El Gouna Conference and Culture Center, with the fully integrated sustainable town by Orascom Development by the Red Sea in Egypt once again hosting young talent, disruptors and innovators from across the region, offering speakers and attendees an entertaining and enlightening four-day experience.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, expressed her enthusiasm for the summit and the collaboration with El Gouna, stating, “Forbes Middle East is committed to recognizing and nurturing young talent in the region. Our partnership with El Gouna by Orascom Development and the support of Visa, VIMarktes, and Prypco will ensure that the Forbes Middle East Under 30 El Gouna remains a platform for innovation and inspiration.”

“We are delighted to embark on the second edition of Forbes Middle East Under 30, with El Gouna once again serving as the host to Arab and international youth from all corners, solidifying its position as a multifaceted youth destination for business, leisure, and living,” said Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna. “Anticipation is high for this significant event that unites a select group of Egypt and the Arab World's young talent. This summit holds immense importance for us, as it aligns with our aim of bolstering El Gouna’s position as the nexus for business professionals, SMEs, and entrepreneurs in the region, offering a special coastal lifestyle experience not found elsewhere.”

The summit will be chaired by Emirati serial entrepreneur and interviewer Anas Bukhash, widely recognized for hosting his popular podcast show #ABtalks. He is a renowned promotor of personal growth and awareness in the Arab region and is committed to leading and empowering the next generation, serving as an inspirational figure to support their aspirations.

“It is a pleasure to be chosen to chair the Forbes Middle East’s Under 30 in ElGouna. This youth summit serves as a pivotal platform that unites the leaders of tomorrow, providing them with a space for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas,” said Bukhash. “I am very happy to be collaborating with Forbes, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming you all to El Gouna as we come together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our youth.”

The Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit will feature an exciting array of inspiring speakers who will be sharing their expertise and insights, including: filmmaker and actress Zeina Makki; Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager at NALP, Visa, Leila Serhan; content creator Mohanad Hattab; Founder and CEO Of Prypco, Amira Sajwani; Head of Design for APAC and AMESA at Pepsico, Gianmauro Vella; lyricist, writer, and creative director, Menna Elkeiy; comedians Saudi Reporters; TV host Sherif Fayed; influencer Narin’s Beauty; TV presenter Ramy Radwan; and YouTuber Ghaith Marwan.

The Forbes Middle East Under 30 El Gouna 2024 promises to be a landmark event, empowering the next generation of leaders, fostering creativity and innovation, and celebrating the achievements of young visionaries across the Middle East. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements as we approach this historic event.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif – raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com

About El Gouna

El Gouna, one of Orascom Development’s fully integrated towns, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea in an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 30 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels providing 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula, including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, a startup workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture and conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook's down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there's a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna's own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and Far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which has direct flights to the UK (5 hours), many European cities (4 hours), and the Middle East (1 hour).

About Orascom Development Holding

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breathtaking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops, and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with nearly 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (The Cove in the UAE and Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK).

Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.