Come for the cars, stay for the food: Pop-up stalls, food trucks, and gourmet kitchens offering cuisines to suit all taste buds return to Icons of Porsche at the Dubai Design District from November 25-26

Dubai. The region’s largest classic car gathering, Icons of Porsche, will ensure that its visitors are well catered for with a wide variety of food and beverage options to suit all dietary needs and culinary tastes.

Back by popular demand, DRVN by Porsche returns. The Bluewaters Island-based cafe, complete with Porsche classic model displays and artwork, will bring a taste of the best coffee and pizza in Dubai to the precinct.

But if it’s a solid Texan barbeque you’re after, then you can’t pass by the Mattar Farm without trying its Texas style BBQ and smoked burgers. Dessert ranks high on the list as well, and Frosty Bro has you sorted with an endless array of fruit and ice cream options.

Tom Targa and Tina Turbo return with Porsche4Kids

The popular mascots of Porsche4Kids have been a constant hit with children at the previous two Icons of Porsche events. They are set to entertain and educate once more, offering a unique and lively perspective on sustainability and mobility in an engaging atmosphere.

Porsche4Kids mascots Tom Targa and Tina Turbo also return for the third year. Tom is a sporty, cool test driver who helps children to stay fit and to always be safe on the road, while Tina Turbo is a researcher at the Porsche Development Centre. She is enthusiastic about technology and stands for sustainability. Together the duo encourages children to improve the world with a positive outlook.

Porsche4Kids creates unique, playful experiences with colouring exercises, a photobooth and even an area to make your own Porsche badge. New attractions for this year include an E-Sports section with games and challenges that introduce children and teens to the world of virtual racing and gaming. A kite surfing simulator is also included for those who like outdoor extreme sports.

Live art on the beach under the theme of ‘Dream in full colour’

Artists from around the region will explore an endless palette of colours at Icons of Porsche as it celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Porsche using colours as a metaphor for innovation and courage. This year, live art will feature renowned artists creating their dreams on canvas along the Art Beach. Displays and graffiti installations, dotted around the event site, will focus on themes including 60 years of the 911, 75 years of Porsche sportscars and 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

Inspiration of colours will never be far away with a vast palette of colours used by Porsche over the years such as Speed Yellow, Ruby Stone, Lava Orange, Neptune Blue and Forest Green.

About Icons of Porsche

The region’s largest gathering of classic cars, art and culture returns for a third year to ‘The Slab’ at the Dubai Design District on 25-26 November 2023, which attracted more than 15,000 visitors last year. This year will include the first public display of the new Panamera, the largest collection of classic Porsches in the region, as well as the Mission X hypercar concept as part of a supercar showcase.

Under the theme of ‘Dream in Full Colour', Icons of Porsche is not only for Porsche enthusiasts but for all brand fans and their families with great food, art and entertainment.

Get your complimentary single or family tickets by registering at www.iconsofporsche.com. Make sure to follow Porsche Middle on Instagram for more details and the chance to win amazing prizes.