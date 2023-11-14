Dubai, UAE: With the participation of prominent researchers and experts from 120 universities and research centres from 38 countries, the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC) 2023, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launches tomorrow, (Wednesday 15 November 2023). The conference lasts until 18 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. MENA SC coincides with the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) organised by DEWA from 15 to 17 November.

MENA SC focuses on six research areas in solar power. These include unconventional and new concepts for future technologies; silicon photovoltaic materials and devices; Perovskite and organic materials; PV module and system reliability in the MENA region; solar resources for PV and forecasting; and power electronics and grid integration.

The conference aims to highlight various fields of solar energy to accelerate the transition towards clean and renewable energy in the region with specialised discussion panels and seminars. It provides an important opportunity for experts, researchers, and specialists worldwide to exchange ideas, discuss projects and growth opportunities in the sector, share knowledge and experiences, and explore the latest technologies and scientific innovations in solar energy.

Participants at the conference include Lawrence L. Kazmerski, Professor and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Emeritus Fellow, University of Colorado Boulder, USA; Mohammad K. Nazeeruddin, Professor and Molecular Engineering Laboratory Director, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland; Shanhui Fan, Professor and Senior Fellow, Stanford University, USA; Mowafak Al Jassim, Principal Scientist and PV Group Manager, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), USA; Steven Ringel, Professor and Associate Vice President, Ohio State University, USA; Xiaojing Hao, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, University of New South Wales, Australia; and many experts from around the world.

-Ends-

About the Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference

DEWA is organising the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference from 15 to 18 November 2023. This is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region that specialises in photovoltaic systems.

The conference is held in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2023, which is the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability, and innovative technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world.

The first edition of the exhibition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023. This will provide additional momentum to gather global decision-makers, officials, and researchers, and showcase the latest innovative technologies, practices, and experiments in sustainability and renewable and clean energy.

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Jessy Chami / Christina Syriani

Orient Planet Group

menasc@orientplanet.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae