Dubai, UAE:– The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) emphasised the critical role that accredited Tax Agents play in supporting taxpayers in general – and those subject to Corporate Tax, in particular – to comply with tax laws seamlessly, efficiently, and accurately.

Moreover, the Authority underlined the strict standards applied to practicing the Tax Agent profession in order to ensure the highest level of competence among accredited agents, where practicing the profession requires advanced academic qualifications and practical experience to enable Tax Agents to fulfil their role, in line with the highest standards.

The FTA organised the second Tax Agents Forum for 2023, which brought together 204 accredited Tax Agents, along with several officials from the Federal Tax Authority, as part of its continuous communication plan to introduce its strategic partners to the latest developments in the tax sector.

Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the FTA, urged Tax Agents to intensify their efforts, in collaboration with the Authority, to support taxpayers who wish to work with Tax Agents, assisting them in ensuring tax compliance, especially during this critical stage with the implementation of the Corporate Tax Law since 1 June 2023.

Al Dahmani reaffirmed the FTA’s commitment to organising regular awareness meetings with all stakeholders in the government and private sectors to introduce its latest programmes and initiatives and highlight progress made in its activities in an effort to keep pace with developments in the tax sector. “The number of accredited Tax Agents is constantly increasing, in parallel with the ongoing expansion of the taxpayer base,” she explained. “This provides greater options for those who choose to deal with the Authority through Tax Agents, which, in turn, serves to increase tax compliance rates.”

FTA representatives gave a detailed presentation during the forum, highlighting the compliance requirements and procedures for the Corporate Tax law and the criteria for determining taxpayers subject to Corporate Tax law, along with a range of other concepts, such as taxable income, tax rates, tax periods, facilities offered for startups and small businesses, Corporate Tax in free zones, facilities for business restructuring and for tax losses, transitional provisions, and provisions for tax groups, among other topics that facilitate compliance with Corporate Tax law.

Moreover, the FTA experts discussed the various services provided through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform, which allows for carrying out registration procedures, filing Tax Returns, and paying due taxes with clear and easy steps. They also provided a detailed explanation of the conditions, regulations, and procedures for registering and renewing registration for Tax Agents, highlighting the latest updates to the Executive Regulations for the Law on Tax Procedures.

