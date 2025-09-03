Sharjah: Sharjah is set to host the 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the largest and most influential gold and jewellery trade event in the UAE and the region.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will take place from September 24 to 28, 2025. It will gather over 500 local and international exhibitors, representing 21 countries from around the world, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals.

The previous edition of the exhibition achieved record-breaking performance in both revenue records and visitor attendance, with total sales valued at AED 105 million and 87,000 visitors from 106 countries. It also drew the participation of 1,400 trade professionals from 63 countries worldwide, underscoring the exhibition’s established reputation as a strategic business platform for the global gold and jewellery sector.

Occupying an expansive 30,000 square metres, the exhibition’s new edition presented an exceptional showcase of luxury gold, diamond, watch, and gemstone designs, complemented by the latest fashion trends in jewellery.

This year’s edition features a distinguished lineup of high-end brands and leading designers representing a diverse range of countries, including the UAE, Italy, India, Turkey, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

It also welcomes first-time participants from countries such as Australia, Myanmar, Pakistan, among others, underscoring the exhibition’s growing global reach.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show builds on the sustained growth and success of the exhibition, which has evolved into a key platform in Sharjah’s portfolio of specialised trade events.

He noted that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show holds great importance for a wide spectrum of entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and industry professionals at both local and international levels.

Al Midfa reaffirmed Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to delivering a distinguished edition that strengthens the exhibition’s regional and international competitiveness, while presenting market insights and emerging trends. This year’s edition will provide stakeholders and visitors with a unique experience that combines exclusivity, creativity, and innovation across the gold and jewellery industries.

The 56th edition stands out with the presence of national pavilions from leading countries in the watch and jewellery industry, most notably India, Singapore, and Thailand. It will also feature a strong Italian participation with more than 50 exhibitors.

These international presences will create opportunities for buyers and industry stakeholders alike to access exclusive collections of gold, diamonds, pearls, exquisite timepieces, and precious gemstones, reflecting the latest trends in global jewellery and fashion markets.

The exhibition will be open to visitors on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and on Friday from 3:00 PM. to 10:00 PM. It will feature an extensive programme of workshops and industry-focused activities designed to showcase global best practices in gold and jewellery manufacturing.

These sessions aim to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge that enhance competitiveness, support professional development, and drive leadership within the sector.

