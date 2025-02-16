Abu Dhabi: The second session of the International Defence Conference 2025 focussed on “Disinformation and Influence Operations: The Weaponisation of Information in Modern Conflicts,” highlighting the intersection of technology and politics, where information has become a powerful tool in modern conflicts. Panellists discussed disinformation tactics, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing misinformation campaigns, and their impact on the stability of societies and political systems.

The session examined the techniques used by state and non-state actors, the influence of AI and deepfake technology in misinformation campaigns, the ethical implications of using information as a weapon, and the role of social media platforms in spreading disinformation. It also delved into strategies for detecting and countering misinformation, as well as collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations to build a resilient information environment.

H.E. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry, Republic of Armenia, emphasised that Armenian companies are making significant investments in AI solutions. However, while AI brings immense advancements, it also introduces new risks and challenges, making public-private partnerships essential. He stressed that governments must collaborate with civil society to combat fake news and enhance media literacy. Investing in research, development, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks is crucial to mitigating these risks. He also highlighted Armenia’s recent accession to the Paris Declaration, reinforcing its commitment to global cooperation in addressing AI-driven threats.

Vice Admiral (Ret.) Kevin Donegan, Former US NAVCENT & Fifth Fleet Commander, Senior Advisor, TRENDS US, noted that while misinformation is not a new phenomenon, its scale and speed have increased dramatically. Both state and non-state actors exploit misinformation to gain strategic advantages, including in global supply chains. Effective countermeasures require trusted information sources, robust cybersecurity policies, and public-private sector partnerships. He added that legislation, such as criminalising deepfake misinformation, can be helpful but is not sufficient on its own. Public awareness, education, and open dialogue are equally critical. He commended the UAE for providing a platform for such discussions and stressed the urgency of taking swift action to safeguard truth and trust in information sources.

Liisa Past, Cyber Security & Strategic Communication Expert, Former National Cyber Director, Estonia, described the evolving landscape of information manipulation as "a world of mutual assured doubt." She noted that AI is both a threat and a tool, as it enables fake content while also aiding in the detection and countering of false narratives.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo, Director General, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, PEMRA, warned of the detrimental consequences of misinformation, particularly in elections, public health, and social stability. She pointed out that false propaganda in Pakistan has eroded trust in democracy, contributed to vaccine hesitancy in rural areas, and had spillover effects in Myanmar and India. To combat this, workshops and grassroots initiatives are being conducted to educate journalists and the public on fact-checking and verifying information before spreading misinformation.

The conference, themed “Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience” is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council. It brings together high-ranking government officials, defence policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and representatives of multinational corporations.

The International Defence Conference 2025 witnessed high-level international participation, attracting prominent global figures in defence, economics, and technology, as well as senior military leaders from various nations.