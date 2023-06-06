In celebration of World Environment Day

Since the inception of its waste recycling programmes, EEG has contributed to the:

reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions by 92,445 metric tons

savings of 658,388 million BTUs of energy

prevention of 428,591 trees from being felled

cutbacks in gasoline consumption by 299,046 gallons

On 6th June 2023, Emirates Environmental Group honoured the sustainability champions during the 26th edition of "Emirates Recycling Awards" in commemoration of World Environment Day.

The ceremony was held at Dubai Knowledge Park under the auspices and presence of H.E. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and an honorary member of the group.

The ceremony witnessed awarding the top waste collectors in all major projects and campaigns launched by the group under the umbrella of waste management and recycling of various materials including paper, plastics, aluminium cans, printer toners, mobile phones, glass, electronic waste and scrap metals. There were three categories of awards for each type of collected waste: families/individuals, academic institutions and companies.

In 2022, a total of 2,345 entities and thousands of people participated in EEG's various recycling campaigns. The joint efforts of all participants from inception until the end of 2022 resulted in the collection of 21,612,559 kg of paper, 1,392,075 kg of plastic, 378,086 kg of aluminium cans, 2,646,107 kg of glass, 22,466 kg of electronic waste, 3,171 kg of scrap metal, 74,516 pieces of mobile phones and 114,851 pieces of printer toners collected for recycling.

The recycled materials contributed to reducing 92,445 metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions, conserving 658,388 million British Thermal Units of energy, avoiding 143,282 cubic meters of landfill space, preventing 428,591 trees from felling and saving 299,046 gallons of gasoline.

Mrs. Habiba Al Marashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group welcomed the attendees and delivered the following opening remarks: “This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, an event that has grown over the past five decades to become one of the largest global platforms for environmental advocacy. This year's theme is "#Beat Plastic Pollution," emphasising the urgent need to combat the harmful impact of plastic on our environment. According to United Nations reports, the global production of plastic exceeds 400 million tons annually. It is alarming that less than 10% of this plastic is recycled and it is estimated that 19-23 million tons end up polluting our lakes, rivers and oceans every year. Irresponsible disposal of plastics harms human health, biodiversity and ecosystems from mountain tops to ocean depths."

She added, “Since the 1990s, Emirates Environmental Group has been at the forefront of providing recycling opportunities to various segments of society. We have not only facilitated the collection of recyclable materials but also ensured the smooth transportation of these materials to various recycling facilities within the country, since the time when the idea of recycling was still in its infancy in the United Arab Emirates. The group encouraged the participants by integrating waste management programs with urban afforestation programs. Therefore, the winners of recycling campaigns not only contributed to conserving resources, protecting the environment, saving landfill space and promoting the circular economy but also contributed to Increasing the sustainable green area in the country by planting seedlings of local trees, which they obtained in return for achieving the targets set for recycled materials at the end of the year.”

Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi - Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and a member of the Executive Committee of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah said: "It is my pleasure to become a part of today’s celebration conducted by Emirates Environmental Group for the sustainability champions who found in the group, an opportunity to return the favour to our dear homeland through their engagement to protect the environment and ensure its sustainable presence for future generations.”

He commented, "As we celebrate the heroes today in the “Year of Sustainability”, the importance of waste recycling takes centre stage, which the group seeks to imbibe in the culture of the society. Waste management is indeed a necessity of our era, as it plays an important role in preserving the environment, reducing pollution and promoting the concept of a circular economy."

"Recycling of materials reduces the depletion of non-renewable natural resources and protects the environment from damages resulting from industrialisation and passive disposal of waste. It is well-established that the rational use of natural resources helps preserve biodiversity,” he further added.

Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan, and Mrs. Habiba Al Marashi felicitated the winners of Emirates Recycling Awards under three categories (academic institution, individual family, company/institution).

Winners of paper collection campaign: Our Own High School - Dubai (academic institution), Ali Darwish Mubarak Salim Al Zaabi (individual/family), UAE Exchange (company/institution)

Winners of plastic collection campaign: Our Own High School - Dubai (academic institution), Ali Darwish Mubarak Salim Al Zaabi (individual/family), Abela & Co (company/institution)

Winners of aluminium cans collection campaign: Far Eastern Private School (academic institution), Aarika Ajesh (individual/family), Emirates Flight Catering (company/institution)

Winners of glass collection campaign: The Arbor School (academic institution), Sultan Ali Al Zaabi (individual/family), Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority (company/institution)

Winners of mobile phones collection campaign: Our Own High School - Dubai (an academic institution), Rose Vincent (individual/family), the Public Prosecution Office - Dubai (company/institution)

Winners of printer toner collection campaign: Tanisha Khurana (individual / family), GUCCI (company / institution)

Winners of e-waste collection campaign: Royal Academy Ajman (academic institution), Abdulrahman Ali Al Zaabi (individual / family), AG PCS Switchgear Manufacturing LLC (company / institution)

Winners of scrap metals collection campaign: Shivani Adduri (individual/family), US Consulate General Dubai (company/institution)

Mrs. Habiba expressed her gratitude for the commitment of the supporting entities, which included the event host - Dubai Knowledge Park, silver sponsors - McDonald's Emirates, Acer and The Body Shop UAE, Catering Provider – Abela & Co., in-kind support sponsors - Brother International, Delmonte, Hatta Honey, ITL Cosmos L'Oréal Middle East, Nikai Group of Companies, Pizza Express, Tetrapak, Unileveras well as a selection of hotels who presented different vouchers to host the winners in their hotels.

She said that these collaborative partnerships and the community-based approach to achieving environmental sustainability pursued by Emirates Environmental Group is a vivid example of what can be done during the "Year of Sustainability" to move together towards a sustainable future.