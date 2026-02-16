Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Al‑Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, the World Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics (WAM) Saudi 2026 summit – Saudi Arabia’s premier tech‑driven intelligence event for advanced manufacturing, logistics, and next‑generation technologies officially commenced, convening global leaders to advance Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation.

The event, featuring global leaders, is designed to future-proof the industry and foster strategic discussions on how policy, trade, and investment frameworks will shape the next era of industrial leadership. In addition to these forward-looking discussions, the event offers exclusive networking opportunities that connect international thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating influential cross-sector collaboration that unlocks new avenues for growth and innovation.

In strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the WAM Saudi summit & Expo 2026 serves as a key catalyst for the nation’s expanding industrial landscape. Organised by KAOUN International, the three-day summit and expo is taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre. With distinguished speakers and several hours of high‑value content, WAM Saudi 2026 serves as a launchpad for Industry 4.0 advancement. The event features a dynamic line-up of innovation‑driven activities designed to accelerate the region’s industrial transformation. The three main pillars supporting this mission are the Conference, the Investor Programme, and the WAM Startups Competitions.

Alex Nicholl, Vice-President, Kaoun International, stated, “WAM Saudi gives businesses, especially exporters and investors, a strategic opportunity to directly contribute to the Kingdom’s industrial growth story, identify emerging areas of demand, and anticipate future talent requirements across key sectors. More than an exhibition, it functions as an integrated cluster of verticals that collectively represent the key pillars of industrial innovation and advancement”.

The inaugural day of the event featured main-stage sessions highlighting human-centric automation and the transition to Industry 5.0, Saudi Arabia’s new industrialisation model linking energy and manufacturing, the implications of quantum technologies for manufacturing, and the business case for green manufacturing. Meanwhile, the Industry Stage explored autonomous intelligence at scale and global best practices in advanced manufacturing, offering insights into next-generation, human-centric production systems. Key speakers included H.E. Dr Margarete Schramboeck, Former Minister of Economy & Digital Affairs, Austria and Board Member, Aramco Digital, Saudi Arabia; Eng. Bader Almady, VP Business Development, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Saudi Arabia; and Victor Gao, Chairman, The China Energy Security Institute, China.

On day one, a distinguished lineup of renowned speakers took the stage to discuss key themes in global policy, energy, and manufacturing leadership. Andreas Jahn, Member of the Executive Board and Head of Government Affairs and Foreign Trade at BVMW (Germany), spoke on ‘Hyperconnected or exposed? Securing the 5G factory against the next cyber-attack’; Victor Gao, Chairman of the China Energy Security Institute, was part of a discussion on ‘Powering industrialisation at speed: energy, manufacturing and Saudi Arabia’s new model’; Dr Sami Ben Jamaa, Digital Innovations Officer at JERA Co. Inc. (Japan) and Rt. Hon. Michelle Donelan, former UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Education Minister (UK), led discussions on ‘Manufacturing resilience in an age of trade shocks and net-zero pressures’. Other notable speakers included Chris Courtney, CEO of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (UK) and Eman Martin‑Vignerte, Director of External Affairs and Government Relations at Bosch UK.

Day 2 will commence with remarks centred on strengthening global competitiveness and resilience, offering a truly international perspective that aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 industrial ambitions. This will include a series of in-depth discussions on the economics of resilient supply chains and the commercial trade-offs associated with resilience. The key topics will cover how smart utilities, digital twins, and high‑speed connectivity are transforming the design and operation of industrial parks, and will examine how manufacturing performance, human capital, and innovation together support long-term competitiveness and inclusive growth. The day will conclude with an interactive workshop that guides participants through the entrepreneurship journey in the industry.

In conjunction with the conference, the Investor Programme will offer unparalleled access to high‑potential start-ups, C‑suite leaders, and fellow investors shaping the future of industrial innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation in Saudi Arabia. WAM Saudi is designed to foster meaningful connections and accelerate collaboration, particularly through Startup Competitions, showcasing the region’s most promising innovators across three flagship pitch platforms: the Supernova Industry X Pitch Competition, awarding USD 10,000 in equity-free funding; the River Venture Studio Pitch Competition, offering access to up to USD 2 million in potential investment and partnership opportunities; and 1Trepreneur’s 1Tank, connecting bold founders with industry leaders and active investors.

The forum also witnessed a strong international presence, with representatives from more than 20 countries – including the USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Portugal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt, Pakistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan – and several new exhibitors bringing cutting-edge industrial and Industry 4.0 technologies to Saudi Arabia. The event also marked the launch of the first-ever international startup pavilions from Singapore and India, highlighting next-generation manufacturing innovation. In partnership with MODON, WAM is powered by a world-class ecosystem of partners, including UNIDO, BVMW, Business Finland, INSME, AfriLabs, CyberTech Acceleration, nTrepreneur, IQBN, and Kearney. The support of major sponsors such as SIDF, AWS and Infor further strengthens its impact.

WAM Saudi 2026 spotlights the key forces reshaping global industry – from sustainability and food security to the rising influence of ESG across manufacturing, logistics, and supply chains. Attendees will gain visionary insights from government leaders and global executives on Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in the future of manufacturing and logistics, and will delve into the latest breakthroughs in AI, robotics, automation, and digital integration that are redefining industrial competitiveness. In order to take part in the event and contribute to the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s industrial ecosystem, please visit: https://www.wamsaudi.com, WAM Saudi | Facebook or WAM Saudi | LinkedIn