Dubai, UAE – Following a highly successful first edition, the TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit returns to Dubai on 05th November 2026, at the Pullman Dubai Downtown Hotel, for its much-anticipated 2nd edition.

Organized by Internetshine Technologies and MENA Trade Enterprises, this year’s TechNext 2026 will unite global innovators, AI visionaries, cybersecurity experts, government leaders, and technology pioneers under one roof to explore the next wave of Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Defense innovation.

A Premier AI and Cybersecurity Event in Dubai

The TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit 2026 will feature an immersive program of keynote sessions, expert panels, hands-on workshops, and live technology showcases. It will address critical topics such as:

AI governance and ethics

Generative AI and automation

Cyber threat intelligence and defense

Data privacy and compliance

Quantum security and digital resilience

The summit serves as a strategic platform for leaders, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, researchers, and entrepreneurs to exchange insights and collaborate on AI-driven security frameworks that will define the digital economy of tomorrow.

Recognition Through TechNext Awards

In addition to its powerful knowledge sessions, the event will host the prestigious TechNext Awards 2026, honoring outstanding contributions in AI innovation, cybersecurity leadership, and technological transformation.

Award categories celebrate startups, enterprises, and individuals who are leading advancements in responsible AI and secure digital infrastructure.

Building on the Success of TechNext 2025

The inaugural TechNext Conference Dubai 2025 gathered more than 500 industry leaders and innovators from over 20 countries, featuring impactful sessions from experts in AI ethics, cybersecurity frameworks, and digital transformation.

Building on this success, TechNext 2026 is set to deliver an even more dynamic agenda — bridging the gap between innovation and information security.

Who Should Attend

AI & Cybersecurity Professionals

Business Leaders (CEOs, CTOs, CISOs, CIOs)

Tech Entrepreneurs & Startups

Government & Regulatory Officials

Academics & Data Scientists

Venture Capital & Investment Firms

Event Details

Venue: Pullman Dubai Downtown Hotel, UAE

Date: 05th November 2026

05th November 2026 Event Type: In-person Conference & Expo

In-person Conference & Expo Website: https://technextcon.com

About TechNext

TechNext AI & Cybersecurity Summit is a leading global platform fostering collaboration between innovators, enterprises, and policymakers to advance the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation.

Organized by Internetshine Technologies and MENA Trade Enterprises, TechNext serves as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, partnership building, and recognition of excellence in technology innovation.

Media Contact

Press Office

TechNext Conference Dubai

info@technextcon.com

https://technextcon.com