2025: A year of disciplined execution and purposeful progress, advancing GWC’s transformation into an interconnected, technologyenabled logistics platform

Acquisition of Quivo and expansion into three continents shaped GWC’s year

Interoperability at scale, applied technology, and embedded sustainability reinforce GWC’s role in supporting Qatar’s position as a regional and global logistics hub

/ Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC), one of the region’s leading logistics providers, held its Annual General Meeting on Sunday 15th Feb 2026 at the company’s Ras Bufontas Free Zone location in Doha, providing shareholders with an opportunity to reflect on the company’s performance in 2025 and its strategic direction for the period ahead.

The AGM was chaired by GWC Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani and was attended by representatives of GWC’s external auditors, representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the company’s shareholders.

The AGM approved all its agenda items, which included the distribution of cash dividends amounting to QAR 0.10 per share, representing 10% of the nominal value of the share. It also ratified the Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities and financial position for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, approved the audited financials, profit and loss statement, and the external auditor’s report, discharged the members of the Board of Directors from liability and approved their remuneration, endorsed the corporate governance report including related party transaction policy, and appointed PwC as the company’s external auditor for the year 2026.

The meeting followed a year marked by GWC’s transformation into a more connected, technology-enabled logistics platform, designed to support increasingly complex regional and global flows. GWC continued to strengthen its operational resilience, scalability, and adaptability against a backdrop of evolving supply chains and geopolitical uncertainty.

In 2025, the company delivered stable financial and operational performance. Total revenues reached QAR 1.38 billion, while operating profits amounted to QAR 232 million, and net profit reached QAR 120 million. Earnings per share stood at QAR 0.205, supported by disciplined execution and continued investment across core logistics capabilities.

Commenting on the year, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Chairman, said: “2025 represented a period of disciplined execution and strategic progress for the company. Through a clear focus on expansion, integration, innovation, and resilience, we continued to strengthen our platform while maintaining a long-term view on value creation for shareholders. These foundations position the business to continue growing and scaling in an increasingly interconnected global trade environment and to enable the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Expansion and integration remained central to this progress. GWC continued to scale its footprint across the GCC and internationally, with operations now spanning three continents and more than 15 locations across the GCC, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Strategic hubs, including Logistics Village Qatar, Al Wukair Logistics Park, and Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, anchored this growth, while expansion across Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain strengthened intra-GCC connectivity.

A major strategic milestone during the year was GWC’s acquisition of a strategic stake in Quivo, extending its platform beyond the GCC into Europe and North America. The partnership enhanced global e-commerce connectivity by combining enterprise-level logistics infrastructure with a technology-powered e-commerce platform, expanding fulfilment capabilities and enabling local and regional retailers to instantly access global marketplaces at scale.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “Throughout 2025, we focused on advancing platform integration, targeted expansion, and continued investment in technology and sustainability, strengthening interoperability at scale to support Qatar’s role as a regional and global logistics hub and enable efficient, resilient, and connected flows across markets.”

Sustainability remained embedded within day-to-day operations. Solar initiatives reduced energy consumption by up to 25%, water recycling programmes produced more than 268,000 cubic metres of irrigation water, and waste diversion initiatives prevented more than 2,000 tonnes of material from reaching landfill.

Reflecting on the company’s focus on execution, scale, and long-term performance, Mr. Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said: “Our priority remains scaling an integrated logistics platform that connects physical infrastructure with digital capability. By investing in interoperability, technology, and operational efficiency, we are strengthening our ability to support customers across regional and international markets and positioning the Group for its next phase of sustainable growth.”

GWC’s progress in 2025 drew recognition from leading institutions within the logistics and supply chain domain. The company was named among Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders for the third consecutive year, received MEED’s “Project of the Year” award for its wastewater treatment plant at Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, and saw Al Wukair Logistics Park named “Logistics Project of the Year” at the Logistics Middle East Awards.

