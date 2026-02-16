DUBAI, UAE — Globalpharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments and one of the UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, has announced the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC, a key healthcare distributor under the Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group. The agreement was formalized at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026.

The collaboration marks an important step in expanding the reach of Globalpharma’s locally manufactured medicines across the UAE. By leveraging UNIMED’s extensive distribution network and capabilities, the partnership will enhance market access for Globalpharma’s expanding portfolio — including its 25 newly launched products — ensuring greater availability across pharmacies, hospitals, and key healthcare channels.

The agreement was signed at the UNIMED stand at the World Health Expo 2026 by Basem Al‑Barahmeh, General Manager of Globalpharma and Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, reinforcing the shared commitment of both organizations to support the UAE’s vision for pharmaceutical self‑sufficiency and advanced local manufacturing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Basem Al‑Barahmeh, General Manager of Globalpharma, said: "Globalpharma continues to invest in strengthening the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape through an expanding product pipeline and advanced production capabilities. Partnering with UNIMED ensures that our high-quality, locally manufactured medicines reach more patients, more efficiently. This collaboration supports the nation’s long‑term objectives of supply resilience, accessibility, and regional leadership in pharmaceutical innovation."

Under the agreement, Globalpharma will continue to focus on R&D and high‑precision manufacturing at its state‑of‑the‑art facilities in Dubai Investments Park (DIP). UNIMED will serve as the distribution partner for selected new product launches, utilizing its specialized logistics operations and network of pharmacies and hospitals to ensure timely delivery across the UAE.

Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, said: "Our partnership with Globalpharma represents a powerful alignment between two homegrown entities dedicated to the UAE’s healthcare future. As a member of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, UNIMED is deeply committed to supporting the government’s mandate for local manufacturing. By providing a world-class logistical backbone for Globalpharma’s selected products, we are ensuring that 'Made in the UAE' pharmaceuticals are synonymous with reliability and accessibility."

This agreement contributes to the wider development of the UAE’s pharmaceutical ecosystem by fostering stronger industry partnerships, supporting local value chains, and encouraging greater collaboration across the healthcare sector.

About Globalpharma

Globalpharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC. Established in 1998, Globalpharma is currently a market leader in key generic pharma segments with a strong regional footprint. Globalpharma started its operations in the UAE in 2003 and expanded its growth in 2008 with product line extensions and new product launches across 14 countries in the GCC and select African markets. Currently Globalpharma has two Manufacturing plants, A state of the art Beta-Lactam Penicillin Manufacturing plant providing the Amoxicillin & AmoxiClav brands in the larger MENA region. Additionally, catering to the Lifestyle disease segments, is a General Medicine Manufacturing Plant with a variety of Liquid & Oral Solid Dose capabilities. www.globalpharma.com

About United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC

United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC, a core healthcare subsidiary of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, is a premier pharmaceutical and medical distributor in the UAE. Established in 2001, UNIMED provides comprehensive distribution, specialized warehousing, and expert regulatory services to a global network of partners, building on the Group’s long-standing heritage of healthcare excellence.