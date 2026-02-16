Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in partnership with the Sharjah Finance Department, announced the launch of the "Masar" system. This strategic initiative enhances the electronic collection system for heavy transport fees in the Emirate.

The project aligns with Sharjah's drive to accelerate digital transformation and develop smart infrastructure, keeping pace with global best practices in traffic management. "Masar" also reflects the integration of roles among government entities to improve service efficiency and provide innovative technological solutions that contribute to sustainability and enhance the emirate's competitiveness as an advanced logistics hub.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, affirmed that the pioneering "Masar" project for electronic collection of commercial truck fees represents a qualitative leap in the institutional work system. It embodies SRTA's commitment to advancing comprehensive digital transformation, keeping pace with global best practices in managing and regulating heavy transport.

He explained that the project relies on a smart mechanism supported by the latest sensing and artificial intelligence technologies, enabling highly accurate and instantaneous reading of vehicle data. This contributes to replacing the traditional manual system with advanced digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce human intervention, and raise the level of accuracy and reliability in toll collection processes.

Al Othmani pointed out that “Masar” is not limited to developing the toll collection mechanism alone, but also constitutes a fundamental pillar in supporting the flexibility and smooth flow of traffic by reducing waiting times and facilitating the passage of trucks through designated points, which positively impacts the transportation sector in the emirate.

Al Othmani added that the project promotes the principles of transparency and effective oversight through precise monitoring systems and real-time reports that contribute to making decisions based on reliable data. This aligns with aspirations to achieve environmental sustainability by reducing congestion and emissions, and consolidates the Authority’s leading role in developing infrastructure according to the highest international standards, in line with the vision of the Sharjah government aimed at building a smart and sustainable transportation system that supports the comprehensive development process and enhances the quality of life in the emirate.

For his part, Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of Sharjah Finance Department, stated that the project embodies the strategic partnership between government entities in the emirate and accelerates the pace of digital transformation by linking the electronic truck toll gates to the Tahseel smart payment gateway's digital wallet system. This enhances service integration and improves the efficiency of financial collection.

Al Sayegh added that adopting Tahseel as the project's digital option provides flexible and secure payment methods, contributing to faster transaction processing, accurate collection, and increased transparency. He emphasised that Masar represents a fundamental pillar in realising Sharjah's vision of becoming an advanced smart city, thus enhancing the emirate's competitiveness as a leading regional logistics hub.