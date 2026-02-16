Gulf Medical University (GMU) hosted one of the largest and most dynamic healthcare career platforms in the region, bringing together more than 130 leading companies and over 5,000 student and alumni visitors. The GMU Career Fair & Industry Partners Meet was not simply a recruitment event. It was a powerful reflection of the university’s long-standing commitment to connecting academic excellence with real-world healthcare leadership.

From early morning, the campus was energized with recruiters, HR leaders, hospital administrators, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare technology firms, and research institutions setting up their stalls. Students arrived in large numbers, prepared with resumes, portfolios, and questions about internships, residency pathways, research collaborations, and long-term career opportunities. What unfolded throughout the day was a meaningful exchange between aspiring healthcare professionals and the organizations shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE and beyond.

The event was inaugurated by the Chancellor of GMU, Professor Manda Venkatramana, who emphasized that the university’s responsibility goes far beyond awarding degrees. In his address, he noted that GMU prepares students not only for graduation but for contribution. He highlighted that the presence of more than 130 companies demonstrates the confidence industry leaders place in the university’s academic rigor, clinical training, and evolving curriculum. He emphasized that true education is measured by impact, and this platform allowed students to step directly into conversations that define the next phase of their professional lives.

Throughout the day, a series of panel discussions brought together HR professionals, GMU Deans, CEOs and Medical Directors from leading healthcare institutions. These conversations focused on workforce readiness, emerging skills in healthcare, digital transformation, AI integration, and the growing need for interdisciplinary expertise. The discussions reinforced the importance of aligning academic programs with industry expectations, ensuring that graduates are equipped with competence, adaptability, and ethical grounding.

The highlight of the event was the award ceremony honoring distinguished industry partners who have consistently supported GMU through internships, recruitment pipelines, collaborative research, and professional mentorship. The recognition was a reflection of long-standing partnerships that strengthen the healthcare ecosystem across the UAE.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, attended the ceremony as Chief Guest and addressed the gathering with a forward-looking message. He stated that the university’s vision has always been to build an integrated academic health system where education, clinical care, and research function as one ecosystem. He emphasized that this is not merely a career fair but a strategic platform that aligns with the UAE’s ambition to lead globally in healthcare excellence and innovation.

The scale of participation this year marked a significant milestone for GMU. The large turnout of students and alumni reflected growing confidence in the university’s industry linkages, while the strong corporate presence underscored the demand for well-trained healthcare professionals. Interactive networking sessions and a dedicated CV-building workshop further strengthened students’ professional readiness, ensuring they left not only inspired but better prepared.

The GMU Career Fair 2026 ultimately stood as a testament to the university’s role in shaping the healthcare workforce of tomorrow. By creating a space where education meets opportunity, and ambition meets mentorship, GMU reinforced its position as a leading academic institution committed to real impact. As the university continues to expand its academic and clinical footprint, initiatives like this ensure that its graduates move forward with clarity, confidence, and meaningful career pathways in an evolving global healthcare landscape. Admissions are now open. To know more visit www.gmu.ac.ae