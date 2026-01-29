The Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates took part in the World Grain and Pulses Forum 2026 (WGPF 2026), held on January 26–27, with high-level participation from agriculture ministers, government officials, leading global grain trading companies, representatives of international organizations, and agricultural market experts.



The Group’s participation reflects its commitment to maintaining an active presence on global dialogue platforms focused on grain markets and food security, and to strengthening its role as a key partner within Egypt’s food industries ecosystem particularly amid rapid shifts in global trade flows of wheat, corn, and soybeans.



Eng. Ahmed ElSebaie, General Manager of the Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates, said the forum is among the most important specialized platforms for discussing the future of grain and pulses markets. He noted that the event was organized under the auspices of Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture and brought together major Russian grain producers and exporters alongside leading international buyers, foremost among them Egypt.



ElSebaie emphasized that Egypt’s strong presence at such events underscores its significant weight in the global grain market, as one of the world’s largest wheat importers. He stressed that maintaining stable strategic relations with Russia remains a top priority, given its pivotal role as the largest supplier of wheat to the Egyptian market.



In his address at the conference, ElSebaie highlighted that wheat remains the most sensitive commodity within Egypt’s food security framework. He pointed out that Russia accounted for approximately 59% of Egypt’s wheat imports in 2025, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and cooperation with the Russian side to ensure supply stability and balanced pricing amid geopolitical challenges and volatility in global supply chains.



He added that the meeting between the Head of Egypt’s Mostakbal Misr Agency, Lt. Gen. Bahaa El-Ghannam, and Russia’s Minister of Agriculture, along with leading grain exporters, to discuss the registration of Russian companies on the unified procurement platform for strategic commodities represents a positive step toward organizing imports and enhancing transparency.

ElSebaie noted that his participation in the forum’s sessions and the presentation he delivered focused on analyzing developments in Egypt’s grain market during 2025. He explained that wheat imports declined to around 13.1 million tons, driven by lower government purchases and increased domestic procurement, while corn and soybean imports posted historic surges amid rapid growth in the feed and poultry sectors and the expansion of starch and glucose industries.

He confirmed that corn imports reached a record level exceeding 11.5 million tons in 2025, with a clear shift in sourcing toward Brazil and Argentina. Soybean imports also continued to hit all-time highs, supported by expanded oilseed crushing capacities and rising industrial demand.

According to ElSebaie, these developments reflect a structural shift in the composition and geography of Egypt’s grain imports, marked by greater geographic concentration of supply sources. This trend, he said, necessitates stronger risk management tools, diversification of supply channels, and parallel support for domestic production wherever feasible.

The General Manager of the Egyptian Swiss Group added that the forum provided an important opportunity to exchange views with policymakers and officials from grain authorities in several countries, including Russia and Türkiye, and to discuss pricing mechanisms, logistics services, and the role of technology in enhancing the efficiency of supply chains.

ElSebaie concluded by affirming that the Egyptian Swiss Group’s participation in the World Grain and Pulses Forum 2026 reflects its commitment to supporting Egypt’s food security and strengthening its presence in influential international discussions contributing to the consolidation of Egypt’s position as one of the world’s most important and impactful grain markets.