

Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme’s annual appreciation ceremony held at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has honoured members of the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme – including healthcare professionals, scientists, industry experts, academics, business leaders and government officials – who have spearheaded successful bids to bring global business events to Dubai. Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and a division of DET, presented awards to 20 member organisations at the Programme’s annual appreciation ceremony, held on 3 March at Dubai Exhibition Centre, within the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

With Dubai continuing to lead the global recovery of the business events sector, the bid wins driven by the Ambassadors are contributing to the growth of the pipeline of conferences, congresses and meetings which will take place in the city over the coming years and provide platforms for the sharing of knowledge, professional development and networking.

As the city continued to present a compelling proposition for international associations, societies and other entities for their major events, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme last year supported in securing 26 conferences and congresses to be hosted in Dubai over the coming years, set to attract over 35,000 industry-specific professionals and experts from around the world. Among the events won in 2021 thanks to the contributions of Ambassadors were: 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (2025), IEEE Wireless Communications and Networking Conference (2024), World Science and Technology Education Conference (2023) and Congress of the International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis (2024).

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “In recognition of their commitment and vital contributions towards Dubai’s growing status as an international business events hub, we congratulate and express gratitude to all our ambassadors for their efforts in 2021. As Dubai continues to focus on being a hub for knowledge and innovation, hosting international business events is a critical element in both putting the city at the heart of global conversations and attracting experts in their respective field. And with associations more than ever recognising the power of in-person meetings and events, our Ambassadors are giving the city a competitive edge demonstrating to decision makers the advantages of bringing their conferences and congresses to Dubai.”

In addition to the awards, the event also saw DET provide delegates with an overview of how Dubai’s tourism sector continues to lead the global rebound, while Expo 2020 Dubai presented on legacy plans for the site, which will become District 2020. A panel discussion featuring members of the Al Safeer programme also explored the lessons learned from bidding for and planning events. Meanwhile, international speakers and entrepreneur Krzysztof Celuch detailed the importance of events in academic life.

Established in 2010, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme has been at the heart of Dubai’s growth as a business events destination, by the end of 2021 playing a role in successfully bringing over 200 events with almost 250,000 delegates in attendance to Dubai.