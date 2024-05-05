Banjul: The President of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Adama Barrow, received the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 3 May 2024, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between The Gambia and the OIC, particularly on the final preparations for the Summit of the leaders of the OIC countries, scheduled for 4-5 May 2024.

The Summit, themed "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development" will also address key regional and international issues of importance to the OIC Member States.

The OIC Secretary-General congratulated The Gambia for the excellent preparations and facilities put in place for the successful hosting of the summit. He assured of the OIC’s continued efforts towards the success of the summit and commended the President for The Gambia's active role within the Organization.

As The Gambia assumes chairmanship of the 15th Islamic Summit, President Adama Barrow expressed his commitment to advancing the Organization's agenda and fostering greater unity and solidarity among Member States during his tenure and beyond. President Barrow reaffirmed The Gambia's commitment to the principles and objectives of the OIC and emphasized his country’s determination to ensure collaboration among the OIC Member States to address common challenges.