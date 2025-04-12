Abdessattar Ben Moussa: Ensure social justice, address poverty and unemployment to secure sustainable peace

Summit to release “Peace Charter: Love Letter to Humanity” as guiding principles of justice, love and peace

Dubai: Dubai is set to make history as it becomes the stage for a rare congregation of 12 Nobel Peace Prize laureates on a single stage discussing world peace and justice at the world’s largest peace conference, Global Justice, Love & Peace summit, at Expo City Dubai on April 12 and 13, 2025.

The Nobel Peace Laureates Session on the second day of the summit featuring 12 Nobel Peace Prize laureates is expected to moot a new world order and a framework inspired by non-violence, truth and universal justice to shape a future that fosters equity, dignity and sustainability for all.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance & Co-Existence, UAE, will be the Chief Guest.

Ahead of the Summit, Lech Wałęsa, former President of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said: “There is need for new world order founded on peace, justice, and shared human values. There is the necessity of building a global framework that harmoniously integrates freedom, human rights, and universally accepted values.”

“We are in an era of discussion and while we are facing challenges that very discomfort helps us search for better paths forward. It's through open dialogue that we'll find common ground,” said Wałęsa, who envisions a reformed international governance structure, potentially building upon the existing United Nations framework, to ensure global peace and justice.

Themed ‘One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace’, the summit, will bring together Royalties, heads of states, Chief Justices, top industrialists, business leaders, religious and spiritual leaders, visionaries, renowned authors, thought leaders, sports champions and film stars with a mission to foster justice, love and peace.

“We are proud to bring together the Nobel laureates to visualize a paradigm shift from a world dominated by competition and violence to one driven by collaboration, fairness, justice and non-violence,” said Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the World Peacekeepers Movement, the organisers of the Summit.

Abdessattar Ben Moussa, lawyer and human rights activist and 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, called upon world leaders to ensure social justice and sustainable economic development, address poverty, unemployment and disparities in resource distribution as a precondition to ensure sustainable peace.

“Leaders should strive and invest in education to promote the value of tolerance and mutual respect in the family, school and community. They should also adopt dialogue and resolve conflicts through peaceful means,” said Ben Moussa, who will be in Dubai along with other 11 Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

His Excellency Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, UAE Parliamentarian and Educator, Chairman, Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee, UAE Federal National Council, will also participate in the summit.

“Without peace, there is no stability and certainly no prosperity and suffering abound. Peace has, unfortunately, become in some parts of the world, a political expediency. There are, however, some examples of economies that have thrived through a culture of peace and where investment has been made in building infrastructure and improving livelihoods as opposed to feeding a war economy,” said Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President of the Republic of Mauritius, who will be moderating a session ‘Beloved Mother Earth, Our Home: Can Love for the Planet Inspire a More Sustainable Future?’ on the first day of the Summit.

Among the prominent personalities attending the summit are: Jose Manuel Ramos Horta, President, East Timor & Nobel Peace Laureate, 1996; Lech Walesa, former president of Poland, and Nobel Peace Laureate 1983; Sacha Jafri : British, UAE : Artist & Humanitarian, His Royal Highness Oheneba Nana Kwame Obeng II, Ghana; His Royal Highness Dr Rina Telesphore, Prince, Madagascar, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman, Wockhardt Group, Dr Khalid Al Ghanim Al Ghaith, Secretary General, Human Committee of Human Fraternity, UAE

The summit will conclude with the proclamation of a “Peace Charter: Love Letter to Humanity” as guiding principles of justice, love and peace, covering justice and equality, dialogue and cooperation, education and empowerment, freedom, leadership and responsibility.