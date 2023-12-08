New festive live stage show, parades, seasonal meet & greets, lively night market with delicious street food, gifts galore at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s ‘Hollywood Holidays’

Family-friendly Festive Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort from 14th December 2023 to 7th January 2024 with activities including LEGOLAND Countdown to Christmas, Santa's Grotto and Festive Bricktacular bag with lots of goodies

Festive Lu'WOW Weekender from 24th to 26th December at Lapita featuring exclusive staycation packages with festive brunches, live music, street performances and kids’ activities including Christmas-themed scavenger hunt and a special meet & greet with Santa

UAE, Dubai: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, is set to thrill guests with a wide range of holiday experiences including a new spectacular Festive-themed laser show, festive events and workshops, live shows and parades, along with the park’s exciting rides, rollercoasters and attractions from Friday, 8th December 2023 to Thursday, 7th January 2024.

At RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the night sky will come alive with a dazzling new Laser Show, Wednesday to Sunday at 7:30PM, 8:30PM, and 9:30PM, creating a mesmerising spectacle with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to festive themed music for all to enjoy. Guests can explore Santa's Grotto and meet Santa himself at Viva Ristorante Restaurant and immerse in the festive spirit at the Peninsula Stage with Christmas carols and sing-along performances every Friday through Sunday. Guests can't miss Sandy's Candy World Spectacular, a parade that runs every Wednesday to Sunday at 9:00PM, promising a sweet and vibrant procession to captivate audiences of all ages. To extend the holiday celebrations even further, friends and families of all ages are welcome to enjoy the heavenly tunes of 35 children of Dubai Youth Choir singing festive carols on 16th December.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai invites guests to step into its Hollywood Holidays, promising an unforgettable festive season filled with parades, character meet and greets, mesmerising snowfall, and a magnificent 40-foot Christmas tree. The park transforms into a spectacle of lights and enchanting decorations, setting the perfect festive ambiance. Adding to the holiday cheer is the debut of a new live stage-show, ‘Home for Christmas’ at the Hollywood Theatre. Guests are invited to watch this heartwarming experience, adding an extra layer of joy to the holiday celebrations. Meet Rudolph and his reindeer friends as they dance to popular holiday tunes in the ‘Time to Sleigh!’ street show or catch the elves and toy soldiers dance to popular seasonal hip hop tunes in the ‘Toy Factory Fellas’. For those craving delicious holiday treats, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai's festive night market will offer various delights, including crepes, gingerbread cookies, churros, hot chocolate, and much more. To enhance the holiday experience, guests can explore the 15 themed retail shops, each offering an exclusive selection of souvenirs inspired by fan-favourite films such as Kung Fu Panda, Ghostbusters, Hunger Games, Shrek, and more!

Meanwhile at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, families are invited to join the Festive Bricktacular from Thursday, 14th December 2023 to Sunday, 7th January 2024. Guests can participate in the LEGOLAND Countdown to Christmas, an advent calendar that will give them the chance to open a door and win a LEGO® box set every day until 24th December 2023. In addition, guests can also explore Santa's Grotto and meet LEGO Santa himself (*Exclusive Paid experience for just an additional AED 125 when visiting LEGOLAND Dubai this December) who has special presents awaiting with a limited edition Festive Bricktacular bag, a photo with LEGO Santa, exclusive Santa’s Grotto LEGO Brick, LEGO box set and a letter from LEGO Santa. Even more daily prizes await guests with the introduction of a new Countdown to New Year advent calendar from 25th December to 31st December.

The fun doesn’t have to end there, families are invited to join Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ third edition of the Lu’WOW Weekender. The UAE’s first and only Polynesian resort will be hosting exclusive festive-themed staycation packages from 24th to 26th December 2023, starting from AED 1,399++ for a King Room and AED 1,799++ for an Upgraded Family Suite. Two children under the age of six are welcome to stay and dine with the hotel’s compliments. Here, families will start Christmas day with a nutritious breakfast, followed by a festive brunch from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with the resort coming alive with live music and street performances. Outdoor kids’ and activities and attractions will ensure the little ones are entertained, with a festive-themed scavenger hunt featuring prizes as well as a special meet & greet with Santa, spreading joys and gifts to his young fans. On Tuesday, 26th December, guests can start their day with morning yoga sessions, while those seeking to stay active can enjoy Aqua Gym sessions at the family pool and children are invited to participate in Mini Olympic competitions, for some perfect family bonding.

Guests looking for the perfect festive gift to their loved ones are invited to explore the different Dubai Parks™ and Resorts Annual Passes, offering 12 months of unlimited access to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Waterpark the park's incredible attractions, thrilling rides, exciting entertainment, special events and various benefits.

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the ultimate family-friendly destination for all festive celebrations. For more information, please visit dubaiparksandresorts.com or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).

RIVERLAND Dubai™

About: Festive offerings at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Date: Friday, 8th December 2023 to Thursday, 7th January 2024

Price: AED 15 entry fee to RIVERLAND™ Dubai – fully redeemable across the park’s dining and entertainment offerings. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

Date: Friday, 8th December 2023 to Thursday, 7th January 2024

Timings: 11:00AM to 8:00PM

Price: AED 330 for a MOTIONGATE™ Dubai Day Pass (10% discount when booking online one day in advance); MOTIONGATE™ Dubai Annual Pass starting at AED 495.

Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts – Festive Lu’WOW Weekender

Starting from AED 1,399++ for a King Room and AED 1,799++ for an upgraded Family Suite

Two children under the age of six are welcome to stay and dine with the hotel’s compliments.

Christmas day with a hearty breakfast

Festive brunch – 1:00PM to 4:00PM

Date: Sunday, 24th to Tuesday, 26th December 2023

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort – Festive Bricktacular

LEGOLAND Countdown to Christmas - win a LEGO prize every day from 1st to 24th December 2023

LEGO® Santa’s Grotto – Exclusive paid experience with gifts and one-on-one with LEGO Santa from 1st to 25th December 2023. From just AED 125 pp

Festive Bricktacular event is back with Christmas Market from 14th December 2023 to 7 January 2024

Countdown to New Year – continue to win LEGO prizes every day from 25th to 31st December 2023

Date: Friday, 14th December 2023 to Thursday, 7th January 2024

Timings: 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Price: AED 330 for a LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park Day Pass – 10% discount when booking online in advance. LEGOLAND® Dubai Annual Pass starting at AED 495.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Real Madrid World theme park coming soon.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is Dubai’s themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment. Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

JumpX is the world's largest inflatable park and holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, featuring an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, and obstacles spread across multiple levels. This seasonal attraction caters to guests of all ages and is located in RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai also features the world’s largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, as well as a brand-new, eco-friendly laser show with with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

