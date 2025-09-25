As part of its ongoing efforts to qualify judicial cadres and strengthen professional competence

In line with its commitment to supporting national visions aimed at fostering a sustainable environment for the growth and prosperity of family businesses, which are considered a vital pillar of the economy, the Dubai Judicial Centre launched the training programme titled ‘Negotiation Skills and Settlement of Family Disputes in the Distribution of Inheritances.’ Launched in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, the programme is designed to strengthen the capabilities of judicial personnel and enhance their efficiency in handling inheritance-related disputes.

This initiative reflects the directives of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, to safeguard the continuity of family businesses across generations. These businesses represent a vital pillar of sustainable investment, anchored in the development of human capital and managerial excellence.

The programme, which commenced on September 9, targets a select group of judges from Dubai courts, aiming to equip them with the necessary tools and develop skills required to handle inheritance disputes within family businesses. Delivered by Adib Rashid, Director of Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, the programme focuses on three main pillars: the concept and structure of family businesses; the causes and motivations behind disputes in family businesses; and the role of governance and international practices in managing family business disputes.

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtisam Ali Al Bedwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, said: “The launch of this programme aligns with the visionary outlook of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in fostering an ecosystem that supports family businesses and ensures their continuity as partners in driving the economic growth. This step marks a significant contribution to the efforts of the judicial system in enhancing the sustainability of family businesses. At the same time, it embodies the mission of the Dubai Judicial Institute to disseminate legal knowledge, establish new standards for the efficiency and inclusiveness of judicial training and development, and support judicial excellence and global competitiveness for the Emirate of Dubai.”

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Family businesses are a cornerstone of the national economy and a vital pillar of sustainable development. The programme marks an important step in strengthening the legal and regulatory framework that supports family businesses in sustaining growth and ensuring continuity across generations. It also helps safeguard the proud legacy of national family enterprises while reinforcing their essential role in shaping the economy of the future.”

Inheritance disputes remain one of the major challenges to the continuity and stability of family businesses, which serve as a vital pillar of the national economy. This programme reflects DJI’s commitment to equipping judges with a holistic understanding of such disputes, integrating both legal and economic perspectives. It emphasises the importance of promoting negotiated solutions and applying effective dispute resolution skills that safeguard the integrity of family businesses, ensure the continuity of their operations, thereby reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.

The DJI's organisation of this program underscores its commitment to achieving institutional excellence and operational efficiency. The initiative aligns with its mission to enhance judicial performance by offering training programs that adhere to the highest standards of qualification, while equipping judicial personnel with up-to-date knowledge and skills to address future legal challenges.

