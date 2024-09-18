Al Hashemi: “We remain committed to supporting the ability of Dubai’s business community to expand and succeed in promising global markets.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted an 'In Focus' event to highlight the expansion opportunities available to Dubai-based businesses in Tanzania and Uganda. The session attracted more than 100 representatives from private sector companies in the emirate.

The event showcased opportunities to strengthen cross-border trade and investments between Dubai and Tanzania and Uganda, and featured a series of presentations and interactive panel discussions with the participation of expert speakers.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We remain committed to supporting the ability of Dubai’s business community to expand and succeed in promising global markets, and are keen to provide opportunities for companies to build successful partnerships that contribute to the sustainable growth of their businesses. Today’s event is designed to highlight key aspects of the economic landscapes in Tanzania and Uganda and equip participants with valuable insights on doing business and investing in both countries.

The session included a presentation on Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to support the international expansion of companies from Dubai, with a focus on business opportunities in Tanzania and Uganda. This was followed by an interactive panel discussion on promising trade and investment opportunities in both markets.

Participants in the chamber’s ‘In Focus’ events benefit from in-depth information about the markets they are considering expanding into or investing in, together with comprehensive guidance throughout all stages of their international expansion. The chamber offers timely market intelligence, advice on business regulations, and support in establishing a new company branch or concluding joint ventures.

The chamber’s ‘In Focus’ events serve as an introduction to the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join tailored trade missions in targeted countries. Participants in New Horizons roadshows benefit from opportunities to attend industry events and pre-arranged business meetings to explore investment opportunities and joint economic partnerships in the featured markets.

The New Horizons initiative is designed to support Dubai Chambers’ strategic priorities by accelerating the global expansion of companies operating in Dubai and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

