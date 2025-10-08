Discussion s focused on the effects of changes in high customs duties on reshaping global trade dynamics and the resulting shifts in trade routes.

the effects of changes in high customs duties on reshaping global trade dynamics The dialogue explored the future of manufacturing and advanced technologies shaping the sector including Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) , highlighting Dubai’s role in driving industrial innovation.

The session also examined shifts in global supply chains and the expanding role of AI in optimising logistics and operational efficiency.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted the ‘Global Trends Dialogue,’ an interactive platform designed to examine the implications of global economic shifts on the business landscape and enhance the private sector’s capacity to adapt to an evolving environment. The event underlined the importance of agility and resilience in achieving sustainable growth while highlighting Dubai’s position as a leading global trade hub and strategic bridge connecting emerging and established markets.

Held today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters under the theme ‘Resilient Growth: Navigating Global Shifts & Regional Strengths,’ the event attracted more than 150 participants including business leaders and representatives from diverse sectors. The high-level gathering was attended by H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The dialogue featured three high-level sessions that brought together distinguished experts, business leaders, and policymakers to exchange strategic insights on the global trends shaping key industries. Discussions focused on the future of manufacturing, transport, supply chains, and international trade flows, with participants sharing insights on how businesses can remain agile and competitive amid global economic shifts.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai’s economic resilience lies in its ability to anticipate and respond proactively to global transformations through well-defined, forward-looking strategies. At Dubai Chambers, we remain committed to enhancing the private sector’s ability to navigate the evolving global economic landscape with confidence. By strengthening competitiveness and enhancing readiness, we are ensuring that Dubai’s business community continues to seize new opportunities and play an active role in driving the sustainable growth of the national economy.”

The first session examined the effects of changes in high customs duties on reshaping global trade dynamics, influencing market trends, and redirecting major trade routes. The second session explored the future of manufacturing, highlighting how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving transformation across the industrial landscape.

The discussion underlined the role of Dubai-based companies in spearheading the next wave of industrial innovation, while examining the evolution of AI from a supportive tool to a key driver of productivity and efficiency. Participants also highlighted the importance of aligning corporate data strategies with advances in AI and upskilling the workforce to leverage the benefits of technological progress.

The third session analysed the significant transformations taking place in global supply chains, including the growing trend towards nearshoring to optimise operations and manage costs. Discussions also addressed the increasing role of AI in logistics management, sustainable shipping practices, and the need to strengthen public–private partnerships to enhance innovation, digital transformation, and operational resilience. The session explored the opportunities these developments create for Dubai to consolidate its position as a global hub for logistics innovation and a strategic bridge between East and West, connecting businesses to promising markets around the world.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

