Non-oil trade between Dubai and North Macedonia reached a value of US$ 52.2 million during 2024.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration, supporting business expansion, and boosting bilateral trade and investments.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers hosted a high-level delegation from North Macedonia today led by H.E. Prof. Hristijan Mickovski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia. The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to boost mutual trade and investments.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

H.E. Al Mansoori commented: “This visit marks an important step forward in our shared ambition to enhance economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the business communities in both markets. We are committed to supporting the success of Macedonian companies and enabling them to expand into global markets by leveraging Dubai’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and investment-friendly environment.”

H.E. Al Mansoori added: “Our discussions also explored the investment prospects for Dubai-based private sector businesses. This would enable companies from Dubai to capitalise on promising opportunities across diverse economic sectors, while serving the mutual interests of the business communities in both Dubai and North Macedonia.”

Hi Excellency emphasised Dubai Chambers’ commitment to supporting the success of the Macedonian business community in Dubai and assisting companies in leveraging the emirate’s competitive advantages as a hub for global expansion.

The discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade and investments between Dubai and North Macedonia, with a particular emphasis on key Macedonian exports to Dubai including electronics, apparel, vehicles, machinery, and fruit and vegetable products. Dubai’s main exports to North Macedonia include electronics, medical instruments, toys and sports equipment, man-made fibres, and perfumes and cosmetics.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and North Macedonia reached a value of approximately US$ 52.2 million in 2024. During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand and enhance this figure in line with the strengths and potential of both economies.

The discussions also highlighted the growing presence of Macedonian companies in Dubai. By the end of 2024, the number of Macedonian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce had reached 47, reflecting an annual growth rate of 52%. Five additional companies from North Macedonia joined the chamber during the first quarter of 2025, bringing the total number to 52.

