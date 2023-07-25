Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ This highly successful roadshow created an effective platform to attract digital companies to Dubai and marks another important step on our journey to establish the emirate as the global capital of the digital economy , in line with t he vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. ”

The week-long roadshow was aimed at further strengthening cooperation between Dubai and China’s dynamic business communities, as well as encouraging participants to attend the upcoming Expand North Star event in the emirate.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded a week-long roadshow in five cities across China. The visit brought together more than 200 digital companies at events in Shanghai and Shenzhen and featured over 55 business meetings aimed at attracting multinational companies (MNCs) to expand into Dubai.

Participants in the meetings included MNCs with a combined market capitalisation of more than US$10 billion. The roadshow was aimed at further strengthening cooperation between Dubai and China’s dynamic business communities, as well as encouraging participants to attend the upcoming Expand North Star event in the emirate.

Led by Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the visiting delegation arranged more than 55 meetings in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hainan, Jinan, and Beijing with the goal of introducing Chinese companies to Dubai's digital ecosystem and facilitating their expansion into the emirate. The group also met with representatives from Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Innovation Centre, the city’s largest technology park that is home to over 16,000 tech companies.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This highly successful roadshow created an effective platform to attract digital companies to Dubai and marks another important step on our journey to establish the emirate as the global capital of the digital economy, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Our delegation participated in productive meetings with government officials, incubators and accelerators, and investors to strengthen cooperation with Dubai, as well as startups seeking to leverage the emirate as a gateway for their global ambitions.”

Lootah added: “China remains a priority market for us, and the chamber will continue to play an instrumental role in attracting leading digital companies and talent to Dubai and ensuring they can thrive in the emirate.”

As part of the roadshow, the chamber hosted two Expand North Star pitch competitions in Shanghai and Shenzhen. The events attracted the participation of more than 200 innovative tech startups, with two winners selected to receive a full sponsorship package to attend the prestigious event.

Taking place in Dubai from 15-18 October, Expand North Star is the world’s largest gathering for tech startups. The event will showcase exciting growth opportunities within the digital sector in Dubai and serve as a strategic catalyst to shape the future of the digital economy, both in the emirate and across the globe.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy plays a pivotal role in consolidating the emirate's digital leadership by attracting international companies and specialised talent to Dubai and ensuring their contribution to the emirate's prosperity. The chamber has launched a series of landmark initiatives to support the growth of the digital economy including hosting events for unicorns and partnering with the renowned North Star Dubai platform.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments, and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

