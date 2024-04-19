Cairo, Egypt- Dsquares, a pioneering B2B loyalty and rewards solutions provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Loyalty Connect Global, a prestigious global event taking place in Dubai. With over a decade of industry experience, Dsquares has continuously adapted and evolved its solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers.

The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center on the 23rd and 24th of April, where Dsquares is set to unveil their recently launched AI-enabled Campaign Command Center. This cutting-edge innovation empowers businesses to execute data-driven hyper-personalized campaigns, enabling them to effectively retain existing clients and acquire new ones in today’s fiercely competitive market.

As a testament to their commitment to global excellence, Dsquares will be headlining the event with a team of CLMP certified industry experts to share their extensive knowledge and insights. The potential of ground-breaking partnerships and knowledge-sharing will be unique in the loyalty market internationally.

Marwan Kenawy, CEO of Dsquares, remarked, "The markets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia consistently surpass global benchmarks in the adoption of innovative technologies, particularly within the loyalty sector. We anticipate the market size to more than double by 2026, driven by consumer demand for increasingly personalized experiences."

"We take immense pride in our decade-long presence in the market and are now poised to take center stage globally as an Egyptian innovator. We are eager to present our AI-driven solutions that are set to transform the loyalty paradigm in the region and to partake in dialogues that will define the future of customer loyalty”, Kenawy added.

Dsquares dominates the Egyptian market and has presence in over 16 countries, with offices in 7 countries. Their expertise and leadership in loyalty programs span across diverse sectors, including banking, telecom, retail, FMCGs, automotive, petroleum, and e-commerce, offering a robust portfolio of over 75 customized programs. The company facilitated over 2.5 billion transactions, serving 150 million end users through a network spanning 21,000 merchant branches, solidifying their position as a trusted partner in driving customer engagement and retention.

Dsquares is set to host a series of panel discussions, and keynote talks to explore the evolution of loyalty in the Telecom industry and gain insights into the best practices of customer loyalty within the B2B sector in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, more talks by the company’s representatives will include learning firsthand from brands about the transformative customer journeys in both B2B and B2C realms.

According to Gartner, by 2027, one in three companies currently without a loyalty program will have launched one, reflecting a critical shift towards more engaged consumer relationship strategies. This trend underscores the essential nature of loyalty programs in today's competitive landscape, where staying ahead of consumer preferences and market dynamics is crucial for business success. As a pioneer in loyalty solutions, Dsquares is ideally positioned to empower businesses to capitalize on this trend. By offering cutting-edge, AI-enabled loyalty programs, Dsquares enables brands to not only adapt to but lead in their respective industries, ensuring sustained innovation and market relevance."

About Dsquares

