Riyadh, KSA: Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO of the International Medical Center IMC, proudly delivered a lecture at the Global Health Exhibition. This event was held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, as part of the dialogue sessions on the transformation of the health sector.

The lecture was entitled (AI or Human... Competition or Complementation) and received a wide audience of interactive attendees. It addressed the transformative role that artificial intelligence plays in healthcare, highlighting its strengths and areas of excellence.

This interactive session shed light on the relationship between AI and healthcare providers, explaining how their efforts can be integrated to improve the quality of healthcare for patients. In addition to that, it displayed the limitations of AI and critically evaluated its capabilities, emphasizing the enduring value of human interaction in medicine.

In his lecture, Dr. Fitaihi referred to current and potential applications of AI in healthcare, from diagnosis to the management of patient records and more. The purpose was to identify the strengths of AI and help understand the areas where it excels, especially in data analysis, patient outcome prediction, and routine task programming.

With all these advantages in mind, Dr. Fitaihi stressed the need to understand the limitations and restrictions of AI that make it fail to operate within a social context to provide patients with empathy and fill them with hope and optimism.

Based on his explanations, Dr. Walid Fitaihi recommended medical staff to try and better understand the implications of AI and prepare for the future through their integration with AI. He urged the attendees to keep in mind the irreplaceable role of human interaction which provides patients with hope and the will to recover, in order to achieve a holistic view of human well-being which is complemented and reinforced by AI.