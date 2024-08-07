Doha, Qatar:Ooredoo Qatar, the nation's leading telecommunications provider, is excited to announce that registrations are now open for the 14th edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, set to take place on 17 January 2025. As a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, this year's event is expected to be the largest ever, with over 15,000 runners anticipated, promising a vibrant atmosphere and exciting activities for families and athletes alike. Participants are encouraged to register now to enjoy early bird offers starting at just QR85, with an additional 25% discount for groups of four or more.

The 2025 marathon will commence and conclude at Hotel Park by the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, with the route running along Doha's picturesque corniche, ensuring a scenic and fun experience for both runners and spectators. Competitors can choose from a variety of races, including a full Marathon (42 KM), Half Marathon (21 KM), 10 KM, 5 KM, and two youth races—a 5 KM race for 13-17-year-olds and a 1 KM race for under 13s.

Special prizes will be awarded to Qatari entrants in each category and a part of the proceeds from the event will be distributed and donated to local charities, reinforcing Ooredoo's enduring dedication to community support and development. Competitors with disabilities are invited to race in all distance categories up to 21 KM, with special prizes awarded also to create a welcoming and inclusive experience for everyone.

The 13th edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo celebrates community, wellness, and sportsmanship and embodies Ooredoo Qatar’s commitment to fostering a more active society. Each year, participants of all ages and backgrounds unite with a shared goal of personal achievement. Over the last two editions, the marathon has doubled in the number of participants, demonstrating the strong popularity and growth trajectory of this special event. The marathon reflects Ooredoo's dedication to positive social impact and making a real difference in people's lives, while building a more inclusive and connected community.

Since its inception, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has grown significantly, reflecting Qatar's thriving health and fitness sector and its reputation as a host for major sporting events. Today, it is recognised as one of the premier marathon events worldwide, celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere, festive spirit, and iconic route that highlights the best of Qatar.

For more details on the race and to secure your early bird discount today, visit www.dohamarathonooredoo.com

