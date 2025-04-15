At the 9th edition Shake Heart Annual Conference 2025, themed on Saving Deaths and Damages from Heart Attacks was held on April 13 in Dubai, interventional cardiologists and eminent heart surgeons provided a 360-degree perspective on incidence and management of cardiovascular disease. SHAKE is an acronym for Saving Heart Attacks-key Efforts and this year the conference highlighted different aspects including new pathbreaking treatment protocols adopted. Cardiology experts presented allied impact of heart disease such as cardiovascular metabolic kidney disease, heart disease in women and innovative AI-assisted precision medicine interventions among many other aspects.

Addressing the delegates remotely, Dr Azad Moopen, MD, FRCP, Founder-Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare group and a patron of the initiative, welcomed the doctors. Expressing his pleasure Dr Moopen appreciated the relevance of the theme of the conference this year and commended the efforts of Dr Mittal and his team on their dedication and commitment towards raising awareness. “Early detection and timely treatment of heart attack are critical in saving lives and this conference plays a key role in making a difference in people’s lives.”

Dr Brajesh Mittal, eminent Dubai-based interventional cardiologist, and the architect of this important initiative for the last nine years, has always brought together internationally renowned heart specialists to present the latest research, innovation in the field of coronary artery disease to reduce its incidence in the community. SHAKE HEART, a one-day CME-accredited event, provides an effective platform for all cardiac experts to present their research and findings in this field.

Presiding as session director for the morning session on coronary artery disease, Dr Mittal remarked, “Acute heart attacks, medically termed as Acute ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), can be fatal to people in all age groups. However, if detected in time with the right treatment, thousands of lives can be saved.”

Unique insights and path breaking research

Throughout the conference, attendees were treated to 25 engaging and insightful presentations by esteemed international cardiologists. These included presentations of the latest advances in techniques and interventions in heart failure management supported by compelling case studies, to insights allied diseases impacted by CVD such as cardiovascular metabolic kidney disease, rise of heart disease in women, the impact of angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) in managing hypertension, tackling triglycerides, to the introduction of Semaglutide in diabetes management among other things. The highlight of the day were presentations on the advent of precision medicine and personalized care which also unveiled path-breaking AI-powered innovations in heart disease management.

Beyond mere education, the event fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas among medical professionals, paving the way for collaborative discussions on innovative intervention strategies.

As cases of coronary heart disease continue to rise with more and more young adults being diagnosed, this condition is resulting in high incidence of fatalities in UAE and worldwide, SHAKE HEART annual conference provides a unique opportunity for heart specialists of international repute to come together and think of ways to present a joint front to combat it.

About SHAKE Heart Conference

Now in its 9th edition, the SHAKE Heart Conference stands as a beacon of hope in the battle against heart disease. Founded by Dr. Brajesh Mittal, an eminent interventional cardiologist and Deputy Director of Medcare Hospital, Dubai, the conference aims to unite medical, academic, and technological expertise in cardiology. By fostering collaboration and education, SHAKE Heart endeavors to save lives and prevent heart-related morbidity and mortality.