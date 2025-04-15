Muscat: The highly anticipated 2025 editions of Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) and Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) were officially announced at an exclusive press conference today. Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, these landmark events will take place from May 11 to 15, 2025 (OSW) and May 12 to 14, 2025 (OPES) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), bringing together global experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to drive discussions on energy transformation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

Organized by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), OSW and OPES 2025 are strategically aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 sustainability and economic goals. Serving as pivotal platforms for dialogue and innovation, OSW and OPES 2025 will showcase groundbreaking solutions that support the global transition to a low-carbon future. With a strong focus on energy transformation, circular economy, and industry best practices, the events aim to accelerate growth and development across key sectors.

Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) will be held under the theme "Sustainable Growth – Balancing Progress and Preservation," while OPES 2025 will run concurrently with the theme "Navigating the Energy Transition through Innovation in Oil and Gas." This strategic alignment reflects Oman’s holistic approach to sustainability, seamlessly bridging progress in the energy sector with environmental responsibility. Together, OSW and OPES serve as powerful platforms driving forward the nation’s vision for sustainable development, energy efficiency, and carbon neutrality.

Both OSW and OPES 2025 will convene a distinguished gathering of local and international exhibitors, providing a unique opportunity to showcase advanced technologies and solutions shaping the future of energy and sustainability. These exhibitions will facilitate meaningful discussions, enabling key stakeholders to engage in strategic partnerships and exchange knowledge on the latest developments in the sector.

The conferences and forums held during OSW and OPES 2025 will bring together senior government officials, industry leaders, and global experts to address emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the energy and sustainability landscape. At OPES, the technical conference organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will highlight the critical role of innovation, advanced technologies, and best practices in accelerating the global energy transition. Concurrently, the International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference (ISRTC), programmed by The Economist, at OSW will serve as a premier knowledge-sharing platform, where thought leaders will explore policies and strategies to advance Oman’s journey toward a net-zero future.

Recognizing the importance of nurturing talent and leadership in the energy and sustainability sectors, the National Young Professionals (NYP) will offer an interactive platform for emerging industry leaders to explore career development and future trends. Expert-led sessions such as C-Level Roundtables, OPES Talks, and OSW Talks will delve into key topics including digital transformation, climate change, decarbonization, operational efficiency, and sustainability strategies. Adding to the dynamic programming, the OSW Future Mobility showcase—supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology—will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in sustainable transport solutions. Meanwhile, OSW Site Visits will provide participants with on-ground insights into landmark sustainability initiatives across Oman. A major highlight of the events will be the presentation of the prestigious OSW Awards, that celebrates innovation in eco-mobility and excellence in ESG—further inspiring progress in line with Oman’s long-term development goals.

Commenting on the significance of the upcoming events, Dr. Saleh Al Anboori, Conference Chairperson & Director General of Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Minerals stated: “OPES 2025 will focus on how we can leverage innovations to create a more sustainable future while ensuring continued growth and resilience of the Energy sector. We will explore how the oil and gas industry can lead in providing solutions to some of the most pressing challenges such as reducing carbon emissions, enhancing efficiency and accelerating the development of low carbon technologies. OPES now will be an annually hosted event which is a significant milestone in the event’s journey considering the exponential growth over the years, becoming one of the largest energy events in the region.’’

Dr. Ali Al Rajhi, Director General for Planning and Studies, Ministry of Energy and Minerals and OSW Steering Committee Chair, commented: ‘’The main focal points of Oman Sustainability Week will be the future of energy, water management, environment resilience and climate action. The ISRTC conference is a great value addition to the event making it one of the largest event in Oman that gathers a vast footfall of thought leaders and industry leaders from the sustainability and renewables sector globally.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Ghareebi, PDO External Affairs, Government Relations and Communications Manager, stated: “As PDO celebrates 88 years of contribution to Oman's energy sector alongside the 100th anniversary of oil and gas, we are proud to host these landmark events. These events, the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) and Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) alongside the SPE Conference, serve as central platforms for collaboration and innovation, driving us towards a sustainable and progressive future for Oman and the wider energy sector. As we assemble for this important week, our focus remains firmly on building a resilient, sustainable, and forward-looking Oman.”

Commenting on CONNECT’s journey in organizing these two flagship events, Ashley Roberts, Managing Director at CONNECT remarked, “These sell-out combined events are set to be the largest ever held in the Sultanate of Oman, fully occupying the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Additionally, they will extend across multiple locations in Muscat and other governorates through an extensive site visit programme. This expansive reach underscores the events' significance, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world to explore new opportunities and collaborations.

The collective events will play a pivotal role in advancing Oman’s industries and broader economy. Expectations are high, with an anticipated 30,000 visits across both exhibitions from over 50 countries. More than 350 exhibiting companies from over 30 countries will showcase their offerings, while over 2,400 delegates representing more than 30 countries will participate. Additionally, the events will feature more than 500 expert speakers from across the globe, further enriching discussions and fostering knowledge exchange on an international scale.’’

The Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) and the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) are proud to be supported by an exceptional lineup of sponsors that reflect the strength and collaboration within Oman’s energy and sustainability landscape. Key sponsors include the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology; Petroleum Development Oman (PDO); Kuwait Petroleum Corporation; OQ Group; OQ Exploration & Production (OQEP); bp Oman; Oman Shell; Gulf Energy; OXY; Al Haditha Energy; MedcoEnergi; Oman LNG; PTTEP; Petronas; Daleel Petroleum; Abraj; Special Oilfield Services; National Energy Centre; Oman Environmental Services Holding Company - be'ah; Hydrom; OQ Gas Networks (OQGN); OQ8; Averda; Veolia; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; Sohar Aluminium; Transcontinental Energy Services; ACWA Power; CC Energy Development; SLB; Voltamp; and Nama Group. Their invaluable support reinforces a collective commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the long-term development of Oman’s economy and society.

As Oman continues to position itself as a leader in economic and social development, OSW and OPES 2025 will play a vital role in fostering innovation, facilitating industry partnerships, and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to a greener and more resilient future.

Be a part of Oman’s leading energy and sustainability events. Register now:

Oman Sustainability Week – www.omansustainabilityweek.com

Oman Petroleum & Energy Show – www.omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com