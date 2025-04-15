Abu Dhabi: As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing traffic awareness and promoting road safety for all road users, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, took part in the 40th edition of the Gulf Traffic Week. Held under the theme “Drive without a phone” the event ran from 13 to 18 April 2025.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation in this prominent event reaffirmed the Emirate’s commitment to enhancing road safety and promoting a culture of traffic discipline. It also aimed to uphold the highest traffic safety standards across Abu Dhabi. The initiative was carried out under the framework of the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, with members including the Integrated Transport Centre, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

As part of its active participation in Gulf Traffic Week, Abu Dhabi Mobility emphasised the dangers of mobile phone use and driver distraction, both of which are among the main causes of road accidents. A range of awareness activities were organised, including panel discussions that explored critical road safety topics and stressed the need for concentration and alertness behind the wheel. The initiative also showcased successful international case studies aimed at minimising driver distraction.

As part of its participation in the GCC Traffic Week, Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased its strategic initiatives through an interactive platform held at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, in collaboration with several government entities and private sector partners. The participation featured a showcase of strategic projects, including the Vision Zero strategy, which aims to enhance road safety by implementing engineering and technological interventions at high-risk locations such as intersections, pedestrian crossings, and roads with high accident rates.

The event also marked the launch of the pilot phase for the implementation of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the key arterial roads in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of studying its impact on improving traffic flow and enhancing road user safety.

The exhibition further included a detailed presentation of the Smart Driving Test project, in addition to broadcasting awareness content through interactive screens and distributing educational materials focused on the importance of adhering to safe driving standards, particularly avoiding mobile phone use and distractions while driving.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also sought to amplify the campaign's messages by displaying the GCC Traffic Week logo on Darb toll gates at the entrances of the Abu Dhabi City, broadcasting traffic safety messages on electronic road signs across main roads, and lighting up key landmarks in Abu Dhabi in yellow to ensure the awareness message reaches all segments of society.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, affirmed that Gulf Traffic Week provides an important platform to highlight unsafe driving behaviours and promote a culture of road safety across the community. He said: “Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation in this initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at enhancing traffic safety and raising public awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. Safe driving begins with focus and attention. Using a mobile phone while driving or being distracted by other factors is a leading cause of road accidents. Therefore, we remain dedicated to working closely with our partners across the public and private sectors to implement impactful awareness campaigns and foster a safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility environment for all road users, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision.”

This event serves as a clear reflection of the shared commitment among Gulf Cooperation Council countries to enhance road safety and security. It also underscores the vital role of collaboration between all relevant stakeholders in reducing traffic accidents. Abu Dhabi Mobility reiterates its commitment to supporting awareness initiatives and its close cooperation with strategic partners to help achieve this important objective, while striving to provide a safer and more efficient mobility environment for both residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi.

