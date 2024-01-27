Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announces a series of talks and sessions featuring an impressive roster of cultural and fashion gamechangers at "GQ Live X Harvey Nichols Doha", scheduled for January 30-31.

The pioneering collaboration with GQ and Harvey Nichols Doha, will welcome luminaries from across the fashion, beauty, and cultural spectrum and will celebrate Harvey Nichols Doha's leading collections, spanning menswear, womenswear, grooming, and beauty. Fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters, and industry professionals will be immersed in a world of contemporary style, curated by the innovative team at GQ.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, January 30th at 6pm at Harvey Nichols with a cultural conversation featuring leading composer Dana Al Fardan, award-winning filmmaker Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani, and celebrated artist and designer Abdulrahman Al Muftah. Guests can also explore a bespoke trunk show curated by GQ, showcasing the latest in fashion and beauty. Accompanied by a live DJ, engaging visuals, and a selection of mocktails and canapés, the evening promises to be a celebration of luxury and style, featuring Harvey Nichols Doha’s most celebrated brands.

The following day, Wednesday, January 31st, offers an array of masterclasses from the likes of prominent regional stylist Emna Hedi, influential make-up artist Salima Aliani, and prominent Qatari artist Ibrahim Al Baker, who will join GQ to discuss his artistic practice.

GQ will also welcome leading regional designer Amal Al Raisi to discuss her aesthetic vision and her enduringly popular eponymous brand, available at Harvey Nichols Doha.

To close the event, GQ will welcome VintzShop founder Moses Opoku-Serebuoh and Nasser Al Ansari to discuss the art of curating the perfect accessories collection, highlighting some of the rarest and most sought-after sunglasses in the world.

Robert Hall, Director Asset Management, Qatar, highlighted the event's significance, stating, "The 'GQ Live X Harvey Nichols Doha' is more than a fashion event; it's a cultural symposium where the leading voices of fashion, sports, and art converge. We are delighted to facilitate these important dialogues and share them with our community."

