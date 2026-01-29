Sharjah: Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), inaugurated the third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 at Expo Al Dhaid.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from SCCI and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the four-day exhibition runs until 1 February. It features over 40 leading agriculture and livestock companies, alongside key industry stakeholders from across the UAE, including farmers, productive families, and government representatives, serving as a platform to enhance agricultural practices and reinforce Sharjah’s food security ecosystem.

The official opening was attended by H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); H.E. Dr. Engineer Khalifa Musabeh Ahmed Alteneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah; and SCCI board members. Also present were Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, in addition to senior officials from the Eastern Region and investors representing the agricultural sector.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition pavilions to review the latest products and solutions presented by participating agricultural companies and exhibitors. The showcase included advanced equipment and technologies, innovations in wheat and grain cultivation, modern hydroponic and vertical farming systems, cutting-edge irrigation and horticulture practices, and premium innovative fertilisers.

Stimulating Green Investment

Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi stated that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition reflects the emirate’s strategy to advance high-impact, long-term growth sectors.

He explained that the exhibition aims to empower the agricultural ecosystem to keep pace with global economic shifts, through cross-sector collaboration that enhances food security, supports the green economy, and balances sustainable business growth with responsible environmental stewardship.

Al Qasemi added that the exhibition functions as a strategic platform for advancing agribusiness by enabling direct engagement between farmers, suppliers, and technology solution providers. He noted that this interaction drives more informed investment decisions, fosters strong partnerships, and facilitates high-value deals that support sector sustainability and unlock new growth opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

Advancing Food Security Leadership

H.E. Dr. Engineer Khalifa Musabeh Ahmed Alteneiji said the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition plays a strategic role in aligning public and private sector efforts to accelerate the shift toward efficient, climate-adapted production models.

He stressed that such agriculture-focused exhibitions primarily aim to advance the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by adopting innovation as a core tool to address climate change challenges and supply chain disruptions.

Strengthening Supply Chains and Knowledge Exchange

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji stated that the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition serves as a specialised professional hub connecting agricultural market demands with implementable solutions. He explained that that the exhibition integrates farmers’ practical expertise with technological and academic knowledge from leading global companies and research institutions.

He added that this year’s edition enables participants and visitors to explore innovative operational models, learn advanced farming techniques, and enhance productivity in a competitive, well-organised environment. It also showcases cutting-edge solutions that drive the transition toward sustainable and high-quality agricultural production.

Advanced Farming Techniques

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 introduces advanced logistics and operational solutions for the agricultural sector, from greenhouse construction and supply chain management to packaging and transportation technologies.

It also features innovations in livestock production, including fish and poultry farms, beekeeping, and livestock management, as well as water treatment systems, modern storage solutions, heavy agricultural equipment, crop protection, pest control, and a range of seed varieties, emphasising smart technologies that optimise water usage.

Panel Discussions and Interactive Sessions

This year’s edition offers a comprehensive programme of panel discussions covering the cultivation of medicinal plants, ornamental plants, fruits, and vegetables. It also features presentations of advanced research projects focused on developing high-yield, climate-resilient crop varieties, addressing current environmental challenges and supporting the sustainability of local production.

The exhibition brings together farmers, agricultural engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, local producers, academic institutions, cooperatives, banks, government agencies, and private sector stakeholders.

It runs daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Visitors can register, book booths, and learn more about sponsors and participants through the exhibition’s official website.

