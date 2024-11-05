Abu Dhabi – Dhabi Hold Co is excited to announce the fourth Family Office (FO) Summit Abu Dhabi, scheduled for December 4, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas. This exclusive gathering aims to accelerate collaboration, drive wealth management growth, and inspire sustainable innovation across the UAE. It will serve as a premier platform for family offices from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and beyond to network, exchange insights, and champion long-term financial success.

The summit will spotlight the GCC's rise as a preferred destination for affluent families seeking secure, tax-efficient wealth management environments. Abu Dhabi offers privacy and minimalregulatory hurdles through the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), while Dubai brings a cosmopolitan appeal through the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and its newly established DIFC Family Wealth Centre. This center is dedicated to supporting high-net-worth families with specialized advisory services and networking opportunities.

"The UAE has experienced remarkable growth in family offices in recent years, driven by its pro-business regulatory framework and standing as a stable financial hub. In 2021 alone, financial wealth in the UAE grew by approximately 20%, with family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals accounting for 41% of this expansion. With projections pointing toward $1 trillion in assets by 2026, this event aims to spark meaningful conversations around family offices and propel this growth to new heights." stated Obediah Ayton, Director of Dhabi Hold Co.

Since its inception, the Family Office Summit has earned acclaim for fostering high-quality, organic interactions over traditional networking. This year’s event will feature a dynamic setup with high tables and open spaces to encourage active, on-your-feet discussions.

Curated to encourage purposeful networking, the summit will unite global family offices in smaller, focused sessions that facilitate deep learning and collaborative discussions. This year, the Family Office Summit is poised to create a lasting network within the UAE’s family office sector, with plans to expand to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and other strategic regions. This vision aligns with Obediah’s goal of establishing the UAE’s foremost private-sector family office community, dedicated to knowledge-sharing and building sustainable, enduring relationships. With a focus on purposeful growth and community-centric networking, this event is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s family office landscape, empowering new entrepreneurs, and fostering meaningful industry connections across sectors.