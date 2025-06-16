Arab Finance: The official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum has been postponed to the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The museum was initially scheduled for inauguration on July 3rd. However, the ministry cited the current regional developments as the reason behind the delay.

A new date for the official opening will be announced in due course, following coordination with relevant authorities.

Until the official opening date approaches, the Grand Egyptian Museum will continue to receive visitors as part of its ongoing trial phase.