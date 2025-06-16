Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to Egyptian pound surged during Sunday’s opening session, with the dollar recording EGP 50.77 for buying and EGP 50.87 for selling at the Suez Canal Bank.

At the United Bank, the exchange rate traded at EGP 50.50 for purchasing and EGP 50.60 for selling.

At Banque Misr, the US dollar recorded EGP 49.57 for buying and EGP 49.67 for selling at 11:42 AM.

The USD registered EGP 50.6 for buying and EGP 50.7 for selling at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt.

Meanwhile, it hit EGP 50.59 for purchasing and EGP 50.69 for selling at both the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) as well as the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).