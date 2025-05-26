Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started to receive applications for participation in the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). Organised by DEWA in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the exhibition will take place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX is the region’s largest trade fair, spanning key sectors such as energy, water, green development, sustainability, green mobility, and smart and sustainable cities, alongside other related industries. It is also one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions of its kind. The 26th edition of WETEX, held in 2024, saw the participation of more than 2,800 exhibitors from 65 countries and attracted 50,598 visitors from around the globe. Furthermore, the exhibition hosted 21 international pavilions as it drew leading local, regional and global companies involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy, including from clean and renewable sources, as well as specialist firms in water technologies, digital transformation, cyber security, information systems and networking security, green buildings, sustainable cities and net-zero smart housing communities.

Moreover, the Green Mobility Hall at WETEX 2024 hosted leading local and international companies in mobility, transport and sustainable logistics. Additionally, WETEX 2024 featured a dedicated hub showcasing the latest health and safety technologies. It also attracted regional and international forums seeking new partners, broader customer bases and growth opportunities.

As part of WETEX 2024, DEWA also organised the Future Energy Landscape Forum, bringing together prominent government representatives, decision-makers, professionals, researchers, investors and specialists, to discuss oil and gas sustainability.

WETEX 2024 hosted a series of workshops and panel discussions highlighting Dubai’s incentives to companies looking to establish their headquarters or branches in the Emirate.

Exhibitors and companies from around the world can register for the 27th edition of WETEX via the website https://www.wetex.ae/en/exhibit

