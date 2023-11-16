The booths of the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) experienced a notable influx of visitors from both within and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain on the inaugural day of the Arabian Jewellery Exhibition. The exhibition, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, is scheduled to run until the upcoming Saturday.

Visitors to the DANAT pavilions at the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition demonstrated an exceptional level of interest in the exclusive collection of precious valuables from the Egyptian royal family. This year, DANAT proudly unveils these treasures to the public for the first time, showcasing highlights such as the 107-year-old gold and diamond necklace worn by Muhammad Ali Pasha. Notably, the exhibition also features the luxurious toiletry collection that graced Queen Nazli, the mother of King Farouk I, the ultimate sovereign of the Kingdom of Egypt. DANAT conducted thorough examinations of each showcased exhibit, ensuring an immersive and unparalleled experience for all attendees.

Purchasers of gold, jewellery, pearls, and gemstones from any showroom at the Arabian Jewellery Show can avail themselves of DANAT's prompt certification service, with the certificates conveniently delivered to their mobile phones via the app.

Furthermore, the diverse activities orchestrated by DANAT during the exhibition drew the interest of industry experts and practitioners in the pearl and gemstone sectors. Notably, a lecture on lab-grown synthetic diamonds, delivered by the Institute's Chief Trainer, Mr. Ziad Khaled, was among the highlights that captured the attention of attendees.

The DANAT team actively curated enjoyable experiences for visitors, including the engaging "Oyster Shucking" activity aimed at enhancing their understanding of handling oysters and the potential discovery of pearls within. Additionally, the exhibition featured captivating showcases of natural Bahraini pearls.

Mr. Yasser Al Sharifi, the Chairman of DANAT, emphasized the institute's steadfast commitment to annual participation in the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition. This dedication is part of the team's ongoing efforts to promote both "DANAT" and the Kingdom of Bahrain as premier destinations, not only for pearl extraction and trade but also for the broader spectrum of jewellery and gemstones. Furthermore, Mr. Al Sharifi highlighted the global acclaim of "DANAT" as the foremost institute in the world for providing exceptional pearl and gemstone examination services.

For her part, the CEO of the Institute, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, said: "We are optimistic about the turnout at our booths during the Arabian Jewellery Show from the very first day. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to serve our customers, engage with them, and fulfil their aspirations. This participation not only enables us to closely observe market trends but also keeps us abreast of various developments. It serves as a platform to enhance our performance and further contribute to our role in serving the national economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain."

About Danat:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

