Supported by the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Municipality, the region’s leading digital and sustainable innovation event will gather 1,000+ industry leaders to explore the latest in ConTech and PropTech.

Dubai - The eighth edition of the Construction Technology ConFex (CTF) and Property Technology ConFex (PTF), supported by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Municipality, will take place from 30 April to 1 May 2025 at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai. Organised by Ventures Connect, the event will welcome 1,000+ key stakeholders to drive smarter, greener and faster outcomes across the built environment.

Bridging the gap between ConTech and PropTech, the event brings together developers, owner-operators, contractors, consultants, community and facilities managers, and technology providers to enhance industry performance, competitiveness and livability for end users.

“We are connecting the dots between Capex and Opex to design, build and operate better,” said Katie Briggs, CTF Director. “Our goal is to empower stakeholders with the knowledge and tools they need to collaborate, integrate and deliver sustainable, livable

communities for generations to come.”

CTF and PTF will feature 150+ speakers, 40+ exhibitors and 550+ B2B meetings for high-impact networking, knowledge exchange and deal-making. The agenda focuses on four key pillars: Tech for Climate, Tech for the Social Agenda, Tech for Competitive Edge and Tech for Productivity and Performance. These themes reflect the region’s urgency to accelerate digital adoption and meet national targets such as UAE Net Zero 2050.

ConTech topics will focus on real-world implementations of connected Common Data Environments, AI beyond chatbots, digital twins, robotics, modern methods of construction and new focus areas including cyber security, data centres and the agenda’s signature ‘HardTalk’ session on utilising construction technology to the fullest.

Meanwhile, the PropTech track will spotlight next-gen super apps, hyper personalised tenant experiences, AI beyond sales agents and seamless tech integration across sales, leasing and operations.

Confirmed speakers include CIOs, CTOs, CSOs, CDOs and digital leaders from major stakeholders such as Aldar Properties, Samana Group, Damac Properties, Arada, Sobha Realty, Dubai Holding, NEOM, Red Sea Global, ROSHN Group, Alec, Innovo, Trojan Construction Group, Nesma & Partners, Al Bawani, Emaar, the Economic City, Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties, Deyaar Developments, Masdar City, Azizi Developments and UDC Qatar.

‘‘We’re proud to stand with the MENA region’s industry leaders as they reshape how we build, starting with smarter decisions from day one,” said Lee Miles, General Manager MENA at Procore. “CTF brings together people and ideas, driving real change in construction. Ultimately, it’s about reducing risk, protecting margins and building better.’’

The event will also host the Construction Technology Awards 2025 on 1 May, celebrating people, projects and organisations excelling in digital transformation, sustainability and innovation across the built environment. With 24 categories and several special honours, the awards recognise outstanding leadership and achievements across the region.

This year’s event is supported by a strong line-up of sponsors, including Procore, Premier Construction Software, Dassault Systems, Khatib & Alami, EllisDon Construction LLC, First Bit, Danaos Management, Egnyte, Trojan Construction Group, Lupa Technology Inc., Milwaukee, Tenderd, Bentley, Parsons, ALEC, Vortex, Epromis, Image Grafix Software FZCO, Cupix, Prop PVR, CMIC, KEO International Consultants, Angelswing, ARISTON Group, Group AMANA, Facilio, AtkinsRéalis, 5th Street, Innovo, CIVE, ZWSOFT, WhiteHelmet, Gamma AR, Netsmartz, Xpedeon, 36 Zero, Ncicle, Al Suwaidi Computers, Siraj Finance, Propwise, Shape, Deed, Urban Surveys, Al Waab Building Contracting, and Mygate

For more information, to view the agenda, or to register to attend, visit www.ctf-uae.com.

About Ventures Connect:

Ventures Connect is a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Middle East and Africa Region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision makers across various industries.

b2b Connect provides content development across a range of business-to-business formats. It owns, designs, manages and produces events for a range of industry-leading clients in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT). Run by senior media professionals, b2b Connect has a track record of creating innovative and market-driven business-to-business solutions. It also delivers sponsorship and exhibition revenues, conducts industry research and trend analysis, delivers market scoping and commercial validation, and organises trade missions and b2b meetings.

Established in 2002, Ventures Middle East (VME) is an international management consulting company providing strategic business advisory services across the GCC and the wider MENA region. Since inception, its multinational executive leadership team has empowered clients with access to an established business network, market insights and the competitive edge necessary for success. VME covers all sectors and industries and provides unparalleled customized analysis and superior strategic insights.

Media Contact

Tazeen Jafri,

PR Consultant

jafri.tazeen@gmail.com