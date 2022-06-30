More than 150 delegates attended this fruitful conference that addressed some of the major challenges of AI & Data Analytics on June 22, 2022, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai

More than 150 delegates including senior officials from government, public and private entities, industry experts and key stakeholders who are working tirelessly to build a robust data analytics strategy, participated at the highly anticipated ‘2nd Middle East Data Analytics’, organized by Cogent Solutions, that took place on June 22, 2022, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai UAE.

The event addressed some of the major challenges of AI & Data Analytics which helped over 100+ technology leaders and decision makers who were facing immediate concerns within their organization.

The conference is being organised in line with the UAE's National Innovation Strategy which aims to take UAE to a new height in the advancement of data analytics and national AI strategy 2031.

UAE government is the first country in the Middle East region to launch its artificial intelligence strategy, and the first in the world to create a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. The government is planning to invest in artificial intelligence technologies in about nine sectors.

The data analytics, artificial intelligence and cyber security business in the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at 20.4 percent to $28.36 billion by 2026, according to Markets and Research.

Cogent Solutions ‘2nd Middle East Data Analytics Forum’ brought together thought leaders who discussed and identified credible solutions to embrace big data analytics to improve decision-making, increase accountability, raise productivity, make better predictions, monitor performance, gain competitive advantage and more.

Nizam Deen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CS Events – organisers of the 2nd Middle East Data Analytics Forum, says, “We are extremely satisfied with how the event has turned out. The 2nd Middle East Data Analytics Forum offered fresh insights into the future AI business.”

“With 25+ Regional and international speakers and support of 2 government bodies, this event focused on some of the top challenges faced by data teams including are the amount of immense data being collected, collecting meaningful and real-time data, visual representation of data, data from multiple sources, inaccessible data, poor quality data etc. Participants at the conference were provided with enormous networking and business opportunities.”

According to analysts at International Data Corporation (IDC), businesses were estimated to have spent a whopping US$215 billion in 2021 on big data and business analytics solutions, which was a 10 percent increase over 2020.

The decision-makers who attended the forum are Head of Data, CTO, Chief Data Officers, IT Directors, Head of Digital, CIO, Data Architecture, Director of Smart Data, Data Scientist, Head of AI analytics, Data Engineer & more.

Some of the speakers for the event comprised high-profile industry leaders including HE Mohammad Hassan, Executive Director of the Statistics Sector, Federal Competitiveness and Statistic Centre, Eng. Ahmed Sherif, Senior IT Support Engineer & Cloud Solutions Expert, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority – UAE, Latifa Alshehhi, Head of Data Management, Roads and Transport Authority, UAE, Dr. Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler, Partner- Consulting, Ernst & Young Middle East, Moayad Ratrout, Digital Transformation Specialist, Government Entity.

Some other high-profile speakers were Eng. Lama Arabiat, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Government of Jordan, Thuraya Al-Harthi, Senior Specialist - Innovation & Emerging Technology, Ministry of Transport, Communication & Information Technology, Oman, Ali Abdulla Alsadadi, Head of IT, Ministry of Oil, Bahrain, Imran Chowdhury, Global Data Protection Officer, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar, Aruna Raj, Data & Analytics Lead, Emaar, Oussama Ahmad, Partner, Data Consulting, Artefact, and many other industry leaders.

The discussion topics for the forum included Data Future Foresight: The story of data disruption and UAE future foresight model, how to evade common hazard’s while investing and developing an AI implemented, Digital Transformation. How to democratise and navigate the change and transformation in an enterprise to become Data AI ready, Advanced analytics in public sector – Democratising Intelligent and well performing, governments, accelerating digital transformation using artificial intelligence, data analytics and hybrid cloud in a post pandemic world.

Other topics emphasized on Cyber threats of 2022: How AI can be used as a threat Intelligence Platform, The Future of Healthcare: Where are we heading?, How Data Analytics is revolutionizing the real estate industry, The habits of a successful data management tea, State of 5G in the UA, how financial Institutions are making the most of AI, Future Data centres and Cloud Data Sovereignty Eco System, How NETFLIX is an expert in Democratizing Data Science with the help of advance data analytics and AI, Democratising advanced analytics to transform Customer Experience to the next level etc.

The forum ended with a closing remark by the Conference Chairman and Networking luncheon.

The 2nd Middle East Data Analytics Forum was sponsored by Ernst & Young as lead analytics sponsor, Gulf Data International as gold sponsor, Artefact as silver sponsor. Other sponsors were Qlik, Finesse, coursera, brytlyt, Digital Energy, Beinex, Aster Hospital and Saudi National Bank.

About Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events)

A leading “customer centric event management company” founded on the belief of getting the right information to the right people at the right time – through business conferences.

Organising customer centric high-quality conferences and boardrooms that solves immediate market problems providing total control to our customers and clients is the reason why we exist, “we are Cogent Solutions Event Management”, we challenge the status the quo, and aim to organise the best events in the industry.

Established in April 2020, CS Events has emerged as one of the most successful corporate events management companies in the UAE working with top government entities and multinational private companies. Thanks to their unique belief in “challenging the status quo” and “truly putting customers first” approach.

Since its inception with a single employee, CS Events has grown from strength to strength due to the company’s in-depth knowledge of the industry, ability to understand client’s needs and specifically create conferences and executive boardrooms that solve immediate market problems. It currently has a team of 17 professionals while it is looking for more professionals to expand its business.

It’s team of highly experienced industry professionals create, distinctive and targeted virtual, hybrid and physical conferences for businesses to communicate their value message to a prequalified and focused audience. Its ‘Crowd Connect’ conferences give businesses unique access to any market, industry and senior decision makers anywhere in the world with no limitation of access.

Web: www.cseventmanagement.com

About 2nd Middle East Data Analytics Forum

2nd Middle East Data Analytics Forum is an annual event bringing together the brightest minds and experts in data management, advanced analytics, and AI.

Organised by Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events), it showcases some of the best data driven innovative projects, products, business ideas and technologies, presented by some of the most advanced and innovative organisations in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait has revealed some of the business challenges of Big Data, including, Lack of proper understanding of Big Data, Securing data, poor organization of data, Confusion while Big Data tool selection and many more.

While several organisations are relentlessly trying to get this right the “Middle East Data Analytics Forum” aims to deep dive through the big data analytics issues and help the top entities in the region identify credible solutions to embrace big data analytics to improve decision-making, increase accountability, raise productivity, make better predictions, monitor performance, gain competitive advantage and more.

