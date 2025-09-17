Dammam, Saudi Arabia: The two-week countdown to Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 - the Kingdom’s premier gathering for maritime professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders - has begun with doors to open on October 1st at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam. Held under the Patronage of His Excellency Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, this year’s Congress – now in its 6th chapter - promises to be a pivotal event for shaping the future of maritime logistics in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Alongside an international exhibition, Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 offers a meticulously curated agenda designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the maritime sector. With sessions spread across two dedicated stages—the Main Stage and the Focus Stage—attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge, insights, and networking opportunities.

The opening day will set the tone with high-level discussions and keynote addresses from government officials and industry leaders.

Key sessions include: Saudi Vision 2030: Maritime Logistics as a Pillar of Economic Growth, exploring how Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is driving the transformation of the maritime sector, with insights into the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to become a global logistics hub; Digitalisation in Maritime Logistics, a panel discussion featuring leading experts on how digital technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and IoT, are revolutionising maritime operations, improving efficiency, and reducing costs; Decarbonisation and Sustainability in Shipping, delving into the critical role of sustainability in the maritime industry, focusing on strategies to achieve net-zero emissions and the adoption of green technologies; The Role of Ports in Global Trade, facilitating international trade and driving economic growth.

The second day will focus on practical solutions and future trends, with sessions designed to foster collaboration and innovation. Highlights include: Workforce Development: Building the Next Generation of Maritime Professionals, addressing the skills gap in the maritime sector and exploring initiatives to attract and train talent, ensuring the industry’s long-term growth; Regulatory Compliance in Maritime Logistics, a discussion on navigating the complex regulatory landscape, with insights into international standards and best practices for compliance; Maritime Infrastructure Investment Opportunities, exploring investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s maritime infrastructure, highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to expanding its ports and logistics capabilities; Future of Maritime Logistics: Trends and Innovations, a forward-looking panel discussion on emerging trends, including autonomous shipping, smart ports, and the integration of renewable energy into maritime operations.

The Congress will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, representing the highest levels of government, industry, and academia. Confirmed speakers include: His Excellency Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport, Government of Saudi Arabia; Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey, CEO, Bahri; Jay New, CEO, King Abdullah Port; Christopher Welsby, GCC Area Manager, DNV Maritime; Mikal Boe, Chairman & CEO, CORE POWER; Ahmed Alqadeeb, Strategic Leader, Maritime & Offshore (Saudi Vision 2030); Khurram Ali, Partner, Stephenson Harwood Middle East LLP; Mohammed Al Zayer, CEO, Zaki Al Zayer Marine. These thought leaders will share their expertise on critical topics, providing attendees with actionable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving maritime landscape.

Chris Morley, Group Event Director, Maritime & Logistics, Informa Markets said: “Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 is made possible through the support of its esteemed partners and sponsors, whose collaboration underscores the importance of this event in driving innovation and growth in the maritime sector. Our key partners include: Founding Strategic Partner, Bahri; Main Partners, Mawani and TGA; Strategic Partner, Aramco. Their contributions reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in maritime logistics.”

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global maritime cluster, thanks to its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and ambitious Vision 2030.

The Kingdom’s commitment to diversifying its economy and investing in maritime logistics has positioned it as a premier destination for business in the sector. Key highlights include: Strategic Location, situated at the crossroads of three continents, Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to facilitate global trade and logistics; World-Class Ports, the Kingdom’s ports, including King Abdullah Port and Jeddah Islamic Port, are among the most advanced in the region, offering state-of-the-art facilities and seamless operations; Vision 2030 Ambition, Saudi Arabia aims to become a global leader in logistics and transportation, with significant investments in technology, sustainability, and workforce development; Economic Growth, the maritime sector is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification, contributing to job creation, foreign investment, and regional connectivity.

Chris Morley added: “The Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 is more than just an event—it’s a platform to connect, learn, and grow. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the future of maritime logistics, network with industry leaders, and explore opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing maritime hubs. Whether you are a policymaker, investor, or industry professional, this Congress offers a unique opportunity to be part of Saudi Arabia’s maritime transformation.”

About Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.

https://www.saudimaritimecongress.com/

