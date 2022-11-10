Dubai, United Arab Emirates: City Centre Ajman, in collaboration with Ajman Tourism and Emirates Cars Association, will host a motor show with more than 400 cars for the first time.

On 12 November, between 4 and 9pm, the mall is inviting automobile aficionados throughout the UAE community to witness extravagant and classic motor vehicles of all kinds — including sustainable cars, Ajman police cars, and over 40 classic cars (some from the 1950s) — at the first-of-its-kind motor show taking place on the mall’s first level parking at Entrance D. One of the three only electric Hummer cars in the UAE will also be showcased at the exhibition area.

What’s more, a motorbike parade will be part of the show at 7 pm, with more than 100 motorcycles driving together to City Centre Ajman and at the exhibition area.

Many of the motor show’s super cars, classic cars, RC cars and motorbikes are privately owned by members of exclusive automobile clubs, including the Emirates Cars Association.

Aside from the cars, visitors can also enjoy the wide array of entertainment options ranging from a live DJ to gaming areas for kids, and even enjoy a bite to eat from food trucks.

City Centre Ajman’s motor show is just one of the many much awaited events that will take place in the mall on occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations, to be announced soon.

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 45,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 420 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

