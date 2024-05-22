Excellence in Procurement Awards shone spotlight on outstanding procurement professionals

Dubai, UAE: The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) held its annual CIPS MENA Conference 2024 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel on 16th May 2024. With 1200 delegates in attendance, this is the largest regional event in the institute’s 93 year history.

The conference provided an opportunity for procurement professionals to hear from world renowned thought leaders on the most pressing issues facing procurement and supply chain professionals today.

“With today’s political, economic and social challenges, the need to delve down into the most pressing issues for our profession is vital. It is the procurement and supply chain profession that is at the forefront of finding solutions and helping organisations navigate each new pressure. That is why it has been so fruitful to hold this conference for procurement professionals that enables them to elevate their knowledge and understanding of industry trends and challenges,” said Sam Achampong, CIPS MENA, Managing Director.

Procurement and supply chain professionals gained valuable insights from CPOs and senior procurement leaders at the conference. A panel discussion titled ‘How I got a seat at the table… and stayed there’ explored how procurement professionals can demonstrate the value of procurement in the workplace. The panel included insight from Cassie Mackie, VP Procurement & Supply Chain, Etihad Aviation Group; Ahmad Albloushi, Senior Purchasing Manager, AlMarai; Abdullah AlOsaimi, SVP Procurement and Business Support, Ma’Aden; and Ben Goodwin, (former) Group Head of Procurement, Siam City Cement Group.

Seminars were also held on key topics including Building your procurement brand: How to be a credible procurement leader in the Middle East; Motivating for Change: Effective leadership in a time of rapid change; and The workforce of the future: Employee experience and retaining top talent.

The Excellence in Procurement Awards were a highlight that took place in the evening, recognising outstanding individuals and teams across the region in the procurement profession. With categories from Best Procurement Transformation programme to Outstanding People Development programme, the awards are an opportunity to recognise and reward the dedication and perseverance of procurement teams and individuals. With a record number of nominations and over 380 people attending the awards dinner, this year’s event was a resounding success.

“Procurement is one of the most critical departments within a company, so it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate those who go above and beyond. We are delighted to see a record number of regional procurement and supply professionals nominated for demonstrating excellence in the profession and it was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate them,” Achampong added.

A full list of Excellence in Procurement Awards winners can be found here.

To find out more about the conference, visit https://www.cipsmenaconferenceandawards.com/

