Integrate Middle East, a co-located show, will make its debut at the 29th edition of CABSAT, and connect the global professional audio-visual (AV) and media technology community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CABSAT 2023, the flagship event for broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, and digital media and entertainment industries is set to attract more than 14,000 visitors, 340 exhibitors, and 120 speakers, and have over 120 countries represented when it is held from May 16 to 18, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With the Middle East media and entertainment market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.79% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026; the region remains one of the most appealing for the filmed content, broadcast, and satellite industries. At present, the region is rapidly transitioning from a content consumption market to a content creation hub. More regional productions are moving into the entertainment and distribution market, which is expected to be worth nearly USD 70 billion by 2026.

CABSAT is working with the most innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, as well as satellite distribution and content delivery companies to identify common traits of success across all verticals that can serve as the blueprint for future growth. The previous edition's highlights included the presence of representatives from Twitter, Metta, Dubai Media City, Saudi Media Rating Company, and Disney Plus.

CABSAT 2023 and New Additions

CABSAT 2023 will welcome back the Content Congress, which will celebrate and engage with the creator economy, and the SATEXPO Summit, where leading industry experts can discuss how sustainable space exploitation can be spearheaded. Similarly, NextUp, which also returns in 2023, offers a platform for start-up innovators in the media, entertainment, and satellite industries, while NextGen Content features an exclusive viewing area for the region’s biggest content buyers to witness the work of the region’s best content creators in innovative new formats.

Another significant feature of the 2023 event is the co-location with Integrate Middle East, which is expected to become the leading forum and sourcing platform for bringing together technology leaders and integrated solution buyers in the pro-AV industry.

The response to the new event has been extremely positive, and industry leaders such as Epson, Provision AVL, Infiled, and Christie have already committed to exhibiting and demonstrating their innovative solutions.

Abdulnassir Ali, Regional Sales Manager Visual Instruments and Professional Display, Epson Middle East, said: “The demand for pro display solutions is growing exponentially in the Middle East and Epson is proud to showcase our products, which have been deployed by some of the leading entertainment organisations in the region, during the first-ever edition of Integrate Middle East.

“From education and art galleries to digital signage and corporate events, our projectors are a smart and advanced investment offering high quality, efficiency, and reliability. Moreover, our sustainable solutions can help meet the eco-credentials of your business, without compromising on the powerful and vivid images produced.”

Dubai-based AV devices and accessories distributor Provision AVL, will also join the debut edition of the event. Kevin Boujikian, General Manager, said: “The launch of Integrate Middle East creates a unique platform for the AV industry that is much needed in the region, and one that everyone in the sector can benefit from.

During the first-ever edition of Integrate Middle East, Provision AVL will showcase its solutions as one of the leading AV distribution companies in the Middle East.

“Provision AVL not only supplies world-renowned AVL brands such as Chauvet Lighting, Prolyte, EXE Technology, Solid State Logic (SSL), and PMC Speakers but uniquely focuses on two verticals, the recording studio market and the trussing/staging sectors, to meet the needs of an ever-growing market.

“With our sales and distribution company based in Dubai, UAE, we are able to provide solutions to various entertainment and integration projects and applications around the GCC and MENA regions, and we look forward to presenting these at the debut of the Integrate Middle East event” Kevin added.

Seeing a consistent increase in demand for exhibition space after a successful CABSAT 2022, the need for positive and meaningful collaborations between integrators, consultants, and technology buyers, has been acknowledged through the co-location of Integrate Middle East.

With market intelligence indicating that the global Pro AV Market is thriving and set to reach USD 518.26 billion by end of 2027[1], more of these visitor groups are expected to attend the exhibition this year.

Commenting on both events, Riju George, Group Director, Exhibitions, DWTC, said: “We are delighted to see CABSAT continuing to receive such positive feedback from the market. In addition to loyal partners gathered over an almost 30-year legacy, many new companies and startups from around the world will be participating in the upcoming edition of CABSAT.

“The co-location with the new launch Integrate Middle East will increase the number of integrators and consultants attending and eager to meet face-to-face, creating a unique and unmissable synergy between both shows.”

Join CABSAT 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 16 to 18, and take advantage of the vast business opportunities across the new content-driven ecosystems of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

For more information, visit: www.cabsat.com

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

With a vision to make Dubai the world’s leading destination for all major exhibitions, conferences and events, DWTC has evolved from being the regional forerunner of the fast-growing MICE industry into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on Venues, Events and Real Estate Management. Complementary to the primary service offerings are a range of value-added services from media/advertising, engineering and technical consultation and wedding planning, security services, and an award-winning hospitality portfolio.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 28 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 14,000 business professionals from the MEASA region's media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region’s media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

