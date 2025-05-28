CAPE TOWN, South Africa/ -- Burkina Faso’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries Yacouba Zabré Gouba has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference - taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – as a speaker. Minister Gouba’s participation comes at a pivotal time for the country’s energy sector as it looks to diversify its energy mix and unlock significant investment opportunities in the fields of natural gas, renewables and nuclear energy.

Burkina Faso has set a number of ambitious reforms and initiatives to diversify and expand its energy industry. In an attempt to bolster investment in both the upstream and downstream natural gas market, the country aims to increase LPG usage beyond its current levels of 35% in urban areas. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso also aims to attract foreign direct investment to fuel its expanding energy infrastructure and to meet the ambitious goal of increasing the national energy access rate from 21% to 95% by 2030. Insights shared by Minister Gouba at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will support these goals by offering financiers and energy operators the chance to gain a better understanding of Burkina Faso’s opportunities.

In the renewable energy space, Burkina Faso is advancing several solar energy projects, such as the operational Zagtouli and planned Zano solar PV plants. The country plans to add 100 MW of solar energy to its energy mix and these projects will play an instrumental part in meeting this goal. The Zano project is expected to begin commercial operation in 2025. Meanwhile, a partnership with Russian state nuclear company Rosatom for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso serves as part of the government’s broader strategy to diversify the country’s energy mix, enhance energy security and drive economic growth. Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries signed a deal with Rosatom in 2024 for the construction of the plant, with development set to start in 2025 and production targeted by 2030.

In the power sector, the country has increased its installed capacity from 324.6 MW in 2017 to 410 MW today. In parallel, Burkina Faso is intensifying efforts to take greater advantage of its mineral resources, with a focus on gold and other critical minerals. The state-owned Société de Participation Minière du Burkina has already acquired two industrial gold mines previously held by Endeavour mining, marking a key step in developing the country’s mining capabilities. By accelerating the development of both the energy and mining industries, Burkina Faso is establishing a range of investment opportunities for regional and global companies. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, these opportunities will come to the fore with Minister Gouba’s insights.

“Burkina Faso has set bold energy targets, creating strategic opportunities for global investors and project developers. By increasing natural gas development, expanding power generation and introducing nuclear power into the energy mix, the country seeks to establish a strong, competitive and diversified energy mix,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

