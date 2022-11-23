Riyadh, KSA: Intigral’s CEO, Markus Golder was the recipient of one the top accolades at this year’s BroadcastPro ME Summit, ‘The OTT Executive of the Year, 2022’ award.

The luxurious awards gala, attended by over 230 industry innovators and change-makers, celebrated a year of achievements, that culminated in the 12th edition of the BroadcastPro Summit that brought together the best minds in the industry to collaborate, refine and inspire the way forward to unlock the full growth potential within the sector throughout the GCC.

Golder, one of the featured panelists at the summit, expressed his enthusiasm for receiving the prestigious accolade: “I am deeply honored to be recognized as this year’s OTT Executive of the Year. This award represents the hard work and dedication shown by all Intigral’s team members who came together during a very challenging yet exciting period to achieve this fantastic accolade. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in our endeavors to enhance the digital entertainment industry, guided by our customer-centric approach and embedded in the wonderfully unique Arabic culture.”

Intigral took part as the ‘Strategic Partner’ in this year’s summit that brought together the stalwarts of the industry as well as promising new entrants to discuss and analyze current trends, share their experiences, and offer insights that will ultimately shape the future of the digital entertainment sector. The company has achieved significant success, as seen by its sweeping expansion into eight major markets in the region with its premium OTT platform Jawwy TV.

Setting the stage for more exciting developments to come, Intigral has leveraged the vast digital nationwide transformation driven by Saudi Vision 2030 to deliver a seamless and personalized experience to its subscribers. The Jawwy TV platform has delighted viewers across the MENA region with its super aggregator strategy to curate high-quality content through partnerships with globally renowned providers such as MBC, OSN, STARZPLAY, Wide Khaliji, Shahid, and Discovery, offering customers access to over 200 Live TV channels and more than 28,000 Video on Demand (VoD) Arabic and Western titles.

As one of the few companies in the region capable of delivering the latest advancements in streaming technology, Intigral has emerged as a leading challenger brand in the industry, captivating audiences and enabling them to access the Jawwy TV platform anywhere, on any device and all in one place.

About Intigral:

Intigral is the advertising and media arm of stc, and the MENA’s leading provider of digital entertainment and sports and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV & Dawri Plus.