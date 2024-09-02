Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has successfully concluded the third edition of its FinTech Internship Program ‘Masar’. The Masar internship program remains dedicated to empowering Bahraini youth by providing them with hands-on experience and skills development in the FinTech sector.

Masar is a summer internship program designed to strengthen the skills and competencies of Bahraini youth while also familiarizing them with the working environment within the FinTech sector. 30 trainees had the opportunity to discover numerous aspects of the financial sector, expand their innovative thinking, and contribute to the development of Bahrain's digital economy.

Through hands-on experience, participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the financial industry, fostering innovative thinking and problem-solving approaches. The program also allows them to contribute directly to Bahrain's growing digital economy, preparing them to be future leaders in this exciting field.

The Masar Program concludes with a final project, where participants collaborate in groups of four to five people in order to pitch innovative, FinTech focused concepts. For this year’s edition, the program saw six groups pitching their ideas to the panel.

Mr. Salah Al Awadhi, Chief of Human Resources & Administration, commented, “We are delighted to be wrapping up the third edition of the Masar internship program this year. We would like to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude for the dedication demonstrated by all the interns. It is our pleasure to congratulate the winners on their remarkable achievements.”

He added, “The Masar program goes beyond technical skills development. It fosters a spirit of innovation and creative problem-solving, equipping participants to become the driving force behind Bahrain's digital economy. We believe in fostering a diverse and inclusive FinTech ecosystem, and Masar provides a platform for exceptional talent to flourish and contribute their unique perspectives.”

BENEFIT's Masar Program continues to play an important role in developing Bahrain's financial ecosystem while nurturing Bahrain's young professionals and their potential.

